Rebecca Naomi Jones and More Will Lead MOTHER RUSSIA Off-Broadway

The cast has been revealed for Signature Theatre's upcoming off-Broadway production of Lauren Yee’s Mother Russia. Performances are scheduled from Feb. 3 through March 15 at the Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre.

Teddy Bergman directs the production, which features a cast led by Steven Boyer, Adam Chanler-Berat, Rebecca Naomi Jones and David Turner.

St. Petersburg, 1992: the Soviet Union has collapsed, McDonald’s has risen, and Evgeny, a young man at a loss, stumbles into a job working surveillance with his old friend Dmitri. Their target: Katya, a former pop singer with questionable allegiances and a mysterious past. As their lives riotously intertwine, Evgeny finds himself falling in love and losing his bearings, all while grappling with the taste of freedom (and fast food) along the way. Lauren Yee’s (CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND, THE GREAT LEAP) savvy, off-kilter tale of identity, espionage, and the cost of capitalism makes its New York premiere in this razor-sharp dark comedy.

About Lauren Yee

Yee is a Signature Theatre resident playwright. She is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter, and librettist based in New York City. Prior to the pandemic, Lauren was named by American Theatre Magazine as the second-most produced playwright of that upcoming season. Her play with music CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND (with music by Dengue Fever and others) had its New York premiere at Signature, with additional productions at South Coast Rep, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, La Jolla Playhouse, East West Players, and others. Her play THE GREAT LEAP was produced at the Denver Center, Steppenwolf, Seattle Repertory, Atlantic Theatre, the Guthrie Theatre, American Conservatory Theatre, and others. She wrote the book on the musical adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's A WRINKLE IN TIME, with music and lyrics by Heather Christian. Other honors include the Doris Duke Artists Award, Whiting Award, Steinberg/ATCA Award, American Academy of Arts and Letters literature award, Horton Foote Prize, Kesselring Prize, Primus Prize, a Hodder Fellowship at Princeton, and the #1 and #2 plays on the 2017 Kilroys List. She's also a New Dramatists member and an alum of Playwrights Realm and Ma-Yi Theatre. She has developed TV pilots for Apple and Netflix. TV credits: PACHINKO (Apple), INTERIOR CHINATOWN (Hulu), BILLIONS (Showtime), CLIPPED (FX), SOUNDTRACK (Netflix). BA: Yale. MFA: UCSD. www.laurenyee.com