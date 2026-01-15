The cast is led by Noah Galvin, Mary Beth Peil, Chip Zien, and more.
Performances begin next month for the Off-Broadway debut of The Reservoir, written by Jake Brasch and directed by Shelley Butler. The cast recently met the press ahead of their first performance in February. Check out photos below!
The Reservoir begins performances on Thursday, February 5th and opens on Tuesday, February 24th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 15th.
The cast of The Reservoir will feature Caroline Aaron (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Heidi Armbruster (Disgraced), Noah Galvin (“The Good Doctor”), Atlantic & EST Ensemble Member Peter Maloney (The Thing), Atlantic Ensemble Member Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia), Matthew Saldívar (Grease), and Chip Zien (Harmony).
Josh’s life is a mess. He’s moved home to Denver to get sober, but after years of drinking, the fog in his brain won’t lift. Struggling with memory loss, confusion, and shame he finds himself strangely in step with his four aging grandparents. The Reservoir is a funny, human play about memory, recovery, and the joys of cross-generational connection.
The Reservoir will feature sets by Takeshi Kata, costumes by Sara Ryung Clement, lights by Jiyoung Chang, sound & original music by Kate Marvin, casting by The Telsey Office: Will Cantler, CSA, Destiny Lily, CSA. Michelle Bosch will serve as the Production Stage Manager.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
