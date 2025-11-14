EVERY BRILLIANT THING Partners with Project Healthy Minds for Broadway Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The upcoming Broadway production of Duncan MacMillan’s play EVERY BRILLIANT THING, starring Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe, is parnering with mental health nonprofit Project Healthy Minds. Through the creation of a custom marketplace for finding mental health services for audiences, this partnership aims to reduce barriers to care by making support options easily accessible.

“Project Healthy Minds is proud to partner with Every Brilliant Thing starring Daniel Radcliffe. Broadway has a rich history of using the power of the stage to shine a spotlight on some of the most important issues of our time," said Phillip Schermer, Founder and CEO of Project Healthy Minds. "The theater has long been a space where creativity, emotion and community intersect, and this production powerfully reminds us that conversations around mental health can be honest, hopeful, and even inspiring. Together, we’re making sure everyone knows they’re not alone, and that help is within reach.”

A mental health tech non-profit dedicated to expanding access to mental health services across the United States for every community, Project Healthy Minds’ free digital marketplace offers services for anyone seeking therapists, psychiatrists, meditation, support groups, crisis lines, and other mental health services. In addition to these services, Project Healthy Mind and Every Brilliant Thing will collaborate on unique content and audience activations, as well as curated in-theater events during the play’s run to promote holistic wellbeing.

Written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan (People, Places and Things) with Jonny Donahoe and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things; Wolf Hall) & Duncan MacMillan, the play begins previews on Saturday, February 21, 2026, ahead of an official opening night of Thursday, March 12, for a limited thirteen-week engagement through May 24, 2026 at The Hudson Theatre (141 W 44th Street).

Every Brilliant Thing is an exhilarating and heartwarming play, in which a man looks back at his life and the glimmers of hope that carried him through. All told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing—big, small, and everything in between—that makes life worth living. This one-of-a-kind solo show, which has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes—and for an HBO Special starring co-creator Jonny Donahoe—makes its long-awaited Broadway premiere following a hit season @sohoplace in London’s West End, where it concluded its run on November 8. The play’s five-star reviews include The Telegraph declaring it, “a life-affirming show that is just the tonic we need,” with The Times of London hailing it as an “extraordinary, shattering, and beautiful” experience, “rich with theatrical innovation. Built with the collaboration of audience and performer, it is a truly brilliant thing. I wrote this with tears in my eyes.” The Observer deemed it “unmissable,” and Time Out described the play as “filled to the brim with joy. Beautiful, heart wrenching, and very funny.”

“Every Brilliant Thing tackles some serious subject matter, but the overall experience is one of joy and celebration,” said Macmillan. “Every performance is unique and unpredictable and it requires virtuosic skill from its central performer. When Daniel told us how much he loved the play, I couldn’t have been more thrilled. He has the intelligence, quick-wit and charm to roll with the spontaneous moments that the show invites – he can be a clown one moment, then grab you by the heartstrings the next. He has huge depth and humanity. I can’t wait to get started.”

Every Brilliant Thing will feature Set and Costume Design by Olivier Award winner Vicki Mortimer (Follies, Closer), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (Sunset Boulevard) and Sound Design by Tony Award nominee Tom Gibbons (1984, Grey House). Casting is by Jessica Ronane CDG, General Management is by TT Partners, and the Production Stage Manager is Jhanaë K-C Bonnick. The production is presented in association with Paines Plough.