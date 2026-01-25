Video: In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE RESERVOIR

Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

Performances begin next month for the Off-Broadway debut of The Reservoir, written by Jake Brasch and directed by Shelley Butler. The play begins performances on Thursday, February 5th and opens on Tuesday, February 24th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 15th.

Josh’s life is a mess. He’s moved home to Denver to get sober, but after years of drinking, the fog in his brain won’t lift. Struggling with memory loss, confusion, and shame he finds himself strangely in step with his four aging grandparents. The Reservoir is a funny, human play about memory, recovery, and the joys of cross-generational connection.

"This is a play that's loosely based on my own experience- about the year I moved home to get sober and found unlikely allies in my four grandparents," explained Brasch. "They were at various stage of memory loss. In the haze of early recovery, I made a connection between how I was healing and their journey being not totally themselves."