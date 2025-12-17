Matthew Broderick to Star in the American Premiere of ULSTER AMERICAN at Irish Repertory Theatre

Irish Repertory Theatre will present the American Premiere of Ulster American by David Ireland (Cyprus Avenue), directed by Ciarán O’Reilly (The Weir), and starring Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick (Irish Rep’s Shining City and The Seafarer), Geraldine Hughes (Belfast Blues) and Max Baker (Continuity). Previews begin on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage at Irish Repertory Theatre on Friday March 6, 2026, with opening night set for Sunday March 15, for a limited run through Sunday May 10, 2026.

Ulster American by David Ireland dissects the intersection of identity politics, ego, privilege, and the Northern Irish "Troubles" with satirical precision.

On the evening before rehearsals begin for her new work, Ulster-born playwright Ruth Davenport (Geraldine Hughes) visits the home of English director Leigh Carver (Max Baker), along with Oscar-winning Hollywood star Jay Conway (Matthew Broderick) who has just arrived in London to star in the world premiere. What begins as a cordial gathering to discuss the upcoming production quickly descends into a brutal psychological brawl as egos, ideologies, and historical baggage collide. A theatrical hand grenade disguised as a drawing-room comedy, Ulster American explosively reveals some raw contradictions at the heart of modern storytelling and political posturing.

In 2018, Ulster American was produced at the Traverse Theatre as part of the Edinburgh Fringe. It won a Scotsman Fringe First and the Critics Award for Theatre in Scotland for Best New Play. Ulster American was revived by Second Half Productions at the Riverside Studios, London in 2023 featuring Woody Harrelson, Andy Serkis and Louisa Harland.

Ulster American will feature set design by Charlie Corcoran (The Honey Trap), costume design by Orla Long (Irishtown), lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (It’s A Wonderful Life!), original music and sound by Ryan Rumery (Beckett Briefs), sound design by Florian Staab (It’s A Wonderful Life!), and properties by Deirdre Brennan (The Weir). Karen Evanouskas (The Beacon) is the Production Stage Manager and Jade Doina (It’s A Wonderful Life!) is the Assistant Stage Manager.

Photo credit: Tawni Bannister