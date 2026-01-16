Photos: Ethan Slater and More in Rehearsals for MARCEL ON THE TRAIN at Classic Stage Company

Rehearsals are underway for Marcel on the Train at Classic Stage Company. Check out rehearsal photos here!

Marcel on the Train is co-written by Marshall Pailet and Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater. The production will be directed by Pailet and will feature Slater as “Marcel Marceau.”

The cast for Classic Stage Company’s world premiere of Marcel on the Train includes Rora Brodwin, Harrison Bryan, Maddie Corman, Tedra Millan, Max Gordon Moore, Josh Odsess-Rubin, Aaron Serotsky, Ethan Slater, and Alex Wyse.

Marcel on the Train will run from February 5 – March 14, 2026 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater. Opening night is set for February 22, 2026.

History remembers Marcel Marceau as the world’s greatest mime. But before the spotlight, he was a young man in Nazi-occupied France, guiding Jewish children to safety with nothing but courage and imagination. In the shadows of World War II, Marcel on the Train reveals the man behind the invisible mask. Co-written by and starring Tony Award® nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants, Wicked), this inventive new play shows us how, sometimes, the loudest resistance begins in the most quiet places.

The creative team for Marcel on the Train includes Scott Davis (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Studio Luna (Lighting Design), Jill BC DuBoff (Sound Design), and Geoff Josselson (Casting).