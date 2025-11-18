Video: Daniel Radcliffe Previews Broadway Return in EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Daniel Radcliffe, who was most recently seen in his Tony Award-winning role in Merrily We Roll Along, is making his return to Broadway next year in the solo show Every Brilliant Thing. On Tuesday, the Harry Potter alum visited Good Morning America to share what audiences can expect from the play, which is written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan.

The show follows a man who looks back at his life through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing he can think of. "It is a short, very funny play about depression," Radcliffe previewed, also teasing how audiences are involved in telling a story.

"People in the audience will be helping me call out the list as the show goes on. But then there are a few people that really will be very, very involved in creating the play with me every night. But I would like to say this: If the idea of audience participation is something you hate, you will not be forced to." Watch the full interview, where he also praised his Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton, who is currently reprising his role of Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway.

Written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan (People, Places and Things) with Jonny Donahoe and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things; Wolf Hall) & Duncan MacMillan, the play begins previews on Saturday, February 21, 2026, ahead of an official opening night of Thursday, March 12, for a limited thirteen-week engagement through May 24, 2026 at The Hudson Theatre (141 W 44th Street).

Every Brilliant Thing is an exhilarating and heartwarming play, in which a man looks back at his life and the glimmers of hope that carried him through. All told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing—big, small, and everything in between—that makes life worth living. This one-of-a-kind solo show, which has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes—and for an HBO Special starring co-creator Jonny Donahoe—makes its long-awaited Broadway premiere following a hit season @sohoplace in London’s West End, where it concluded its run on November 8.

Every Brilliant Thing will feature Set and Costume Design by Olivier Award winner Vicki Mortimer (Follies, Closer), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (Sunset Boulevard) and Sound Design by Tony Award nominee Tom Gibbons (1984, Grey House). Casting is by Jessica Ronane CDG, General Management is by TT Partners, and the Production Stage Manager is Jhanaë K-C Bonnick. The production is presented in association with Paines Plough.