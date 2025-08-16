Playlist: 50 Broadway Songs About Growing Up

Click Here for More on Broadway Jukebox

Got great expectations? Growing up ain't easy, but Broadway has a way of turning all the highs, lows, and in-betweens of coming of age into unforgettable music. Whether you’re nostalgic for the past or navigating your own next chapter, We've rounded up 50 showtunes about growing up, growing old, and gaining perspective.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Matilda, Pippin, Merrily We Roll Along, Into the Woods, Little Women, Legally Blonde, Beauty and the Beast, Mean Girls, Once on This Island, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway song about growing up stands out to you.

