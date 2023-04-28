Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Exclusive: The Company of NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Celebrates Opening Night!

New York, New York is running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

Apr. 28, 2023  

New York, New York, the final musical of the 2022-23 Broadway season is open at last! The show is now officially running at Broadway's St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

It stars Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's "The Girl From Plainville") as Jimmy Doyle and Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s "Dear Edward") as Francine Evan with Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III (Choir Boy) as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal (In The Heights) as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann (Broadway Debut), Angel Sigala (Broadway Debut) as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Madame Veltri. The ensemble includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, Darius Wright.

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb (Chicago, Cabaret), written by Tony Award nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys, Steel Pier), co-written by Sharon Washington (Audible's Feeding The Dragon) and featuring additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In The Heights), New York, New York will be directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, The Scottsboro Boys).

It is 1946, the war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself.

Among them is New York native Jimmy Doyle, a brilliant but disillusioned musician looking for his "major chord" in life: music, money, love. The odds are against him getting all three until he meets Francine Evans, a young singer just off the bus from Philly, who is destined for greatness. If they can make it there, they can make it anywhere.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK is a spectacular show for a singular city. With a unique blend of dazzling new songs and big band classics ("New York, New York," "But The World Goes 'Round"), this jubilant new musical is destined to become the talk of the town.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

New York, New York
Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele

New York, New York
Emily Skinner and Clyde Alves

New York, New York
Clyde Alves and Robyn Hurder

New York, New York
Clyde Alves and Robyn Hurder

New York, New York
Emily Skinner, Clyde Alves and Robyn Hurder

New York, New York
Adrian Grace Bumpas and Colton Ryan

New York, New York
Adrian Grace Bumpas and Colton Ryan

New York, New York
Glenn Vasaturo and Anna Uzele

New York, New York
Glenn Vasaturo and Anna Uzele

New York, New York
Anna Uzele and Lin-Manuel Miranda

New York, New York
Anna Uzele and Lin-Manuel Miranda

New York, New York
John Kander and Chita Rivera

New York, New York
S. Epatha Merkerson

New York, New York
Joel Grey and Guest

New York, New York
Tituss Burgess

New York, New York
Tituss Burgess and Rachel Dratch

New York, New York
Lilli Cooper, Vanessa Williams, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough, Director Susan Stroman and Lea DeLaria

New York, New York
Lilli Cooper, Vanessa Williams, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough, Director Susan Stroman, Co-Composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lea DeLaria

New York, New York
Janet Dacal and Andrea Burns

New York, New York
Michael Kors and Lance LePere

New York, New York
Michael Kors and Lance LePere

New York, New York
John Kander, Chita Rivera and Jordan Roth

New York, New York
Brooks Ashmanskas and Matthew Broderick

New York, New York
Andrea Burns and Lin-Manuel Miranda

New York, New York
Jeremy Katz and Emily Skinner

New York, New York
Assistant Director/Choreographer Tara Young and Director/Choreographer Susan Stroman

New York, New York
Stroman Productions Producer Scott Bishop and Director/Choreographer Susan Stroman

New York, New York
Director/Choreographer Susan Stroman and Colton Ryan

New York, New York
Director/Choreographer Susan Stroman and Colton Ryan

New York, New York
Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda

New York, New York
Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda

New York, New York
Naomi Kakuk, Matthew Broderick and Colton Ryan

New York, New York
Sutton Foster and Joshua Henry

New York, New York
Sutton Foster, Lindsay Mendez, Joshua Henry and Jonathan Groff

New York, New York
Jordan Roth and Anna Wintour

New York, New York
Vocal Arranger David Loud and Boyd Gaines

New York, New York
Peter Flynn, David Pitu, Janet Dacal, Andrea Burns, Emilio Alvarado and Armando Dacal

New York, New York
John Clay III and Lin-Manuel Miranda

New York, New York
Director/Choreographer Susan Stroman and Jordan Roth

New York, New York
Director/Choreographer Susan Stroman and Jordan Roth

New York, New York
Colton Ryan and Jordan Roth

New York, New York
Lynn Ahrens, Neil Costa, Stephen Flaherty and Trevor Hardwick

New York, New York
Jonathan Groff and Sutton Foster

New York, New York
Frank DiLella and Rachelle Rak

New York, New York
Jordon Roth and Daryl Roth

New York, New York
Bartlett Sher

New York, New York
CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Michael Russell

New York, New York
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Kristin Caskey

New York, New York
Clyde Alves and Robyn Hurder

New York, New York
Kaitlyn Ryan, brother Colton Ryan and mom Kathy Warnecke Ryan

New York, New York
Bill Sherman and Lin-Manuel Miranda

New York, New York
Bill Sherman and Lin-Manuel Miranda

New York, New York
Andrea Burns and David Pitu

New York, New York
Matthew Broderick and Colton Ryan

New York, New York
Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele

New York, New York
Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele

New York, New York
Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele

New York, New York
Matthew Murphy and Scott Tusing

New York, New York
Eleni Gianulis-Vermeer, Rob Raco, Brian Spitulnik and Benjamin Murray

New York, New York
Richard Gatta, Carly Blake Sebouhian and Kyle Barisich

New York, New York
Hal Goldberg and Tim Kodres

New York, New York
Lauren Reid, Eva Price, Nicole Kastrinos, Jennifer Weber and John Gore

New York, New York
Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele






Related Stories
