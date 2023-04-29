Photos: Go Inside Opening Night with the Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK opened on Broadway, Wednesday, April 26th, 2023, at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street). BroadwayWorld was there to capture the cast arriving on the red carpet.

Check out the photos below!

Produced by Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy, this brand-new musical features music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb, a book written by Tony Award nominee David Thompson, co-written by Sharon Washington, with additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda. New York, New York is directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's "The Girl From Plainville") as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s "Dear Edward"), Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III (Choir Boy) as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal (In The Heights) as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann (Broadway Debut), Angel Sigala (Broadway Debut) as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Madame Veltri. The ensemble includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Alex Prakken, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, Darius Wright.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (POTUS), costume design by Emmy Award winner Donna Zakowska ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington (The Scottsboro Boys), sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada (The Band's Visit), projection design by Christopher Ash (Network) and Beowulf Boritt, hair & wig design by Emmy Award winner Sabana Majeed ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), music supervision and arrangements by Sam Davis (Company), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (Memphis) and Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by David Loud (The Visit), music direction by Alvin Hough, Jr. (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical), casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, and production stage management by Johnny Milani.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas