Photos: Go Inside Opening Night with the Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK!

New York, New York opened on Broadway

Apr. 29, 2023  

NEW YORK, NEW YORK opened on Broadway, Wednesday, April 26th, 2023, at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street). BroadwayWorld was there to capture the cast arriving on the red carpet.

Produced by Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy, this brand-new musical features music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb, a book written by Tony Award nominee David Thompson, co-written by Sharon Washington, with additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda. New York, New York is directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's "The Girl From Plainville") as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s "Dear Edward"), Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III (Choir Boy) as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal (In The Heights) as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann (Broadway Debut), Angel Sigala (Broadway Debut) as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Madame Veltri. The ensemble includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Alex Prakken, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, Darius Wright.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (POTUS), costume design by Emmy Award winner Donna Zakowska ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington (The Scottsboro Boys), sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada (The Band's Visit), projection design by Christopher Ash (Network) and Beowulf Boritt, hair & wig design by Emmy Award winner Sabana Majeed ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), music supervision and arrangements by Sam Davis (Company), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (Memphis) and Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by David Loud (The Visit), music direction by Alvin Hough, Jr. (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical), casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, and production stage management by Johnny Milani.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

New York, New York
Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele

New York, New York
Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele

New York, New York
Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele

New York, New York
Colton Ryan

New York, New York
Anna Uzele

New York, New York
Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele

New York, New York
Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele

New York, New York
Colton Ryan

New York, New York
Colton Ryan

New York, New York
Anna Uzele

New York, New York
Anna Uzele

New York, New York
Emily Skinner

New York, New York
Emily Skinner

New York, New York
Clyde Alves

New York, New York
Clyde Alves

New York, New York
Colton Ryan and Angel Sigala

New York, New York
Janet Dacal

New York, New York
Janet Dacal

New York, New York
Emilio Alvarado and Janet Dacal

New York, New York
Angel Sigala

New York, New York
Angel Sigala

New York, New York
Glenn Vasaturo and Anna Uzele

New York, New York
Glenn Vasaturo and Anna Uzele

New York, New York
John Clay lll

New York, New York
John Clay lll

New York, New York
Jim Borstelmann

New York, New York
Jim Borstelmann

New York, New York
Ben Davis

New York, New York
Ben Davis

New York, New York
Ben Davis and Mikayla Renfrow

New York, New York
Ben Davis and Mikayla Renfrow

New York, New York
Oliver Prose

New York, New York
Oliver Prose

New York, New York
Darius Wright

New York, New York
Darius Wright

New York, New York
Kevin Ligon

New York, New York
Kevin Ligon

New York, New York
Aaron Nicholas Patterson and Anna Uzele

New York, New York
Aaron Nicholas Patterson

New York, New York
Aaron Nicholas Patterson

New York, New York
Kristine Covillo

New York, New York
Kristine Covillo

New York, New York
Naomi Kakuk

New York, New York
Naomi Kakuk

New York, New York
Ashley Blair Fitzgerald

New York, New York
Ashley Blair Fitzgerald

New York, New York
Julian Ramos

New York, New York
Julian Ramos

New York, New York
Davis Wayne

New York, New York
Davis Wayne

New York, New York
Alex Prakken

New York, New York
Alex Prakken

New York, New York
Samantha Pollino and Alex Prakken

New York, New York
Benjamin Rivera

New York, New York
Benjamin Rivera

New York, New York
Drew Redington

New York, New York
Drew Redington

New York, New York
Richard Gatta

New York, New York
Richard Gatta

New York, New York
Giovanni Bonaventura

New York, New York
Giovanni Bonaventura

New York, New York
Leo Moctezuma

New York, New York
Leo Moctezuma

New York, New York
Wendi Bergamini

New York, New York
Wendi Bergamini

New York, New York
Akina Kitazawa

New York, New York
Akina Kitazawa

New York, New York
Gabriella Enriquez

New York, New York
Gabriella Enriquez

New York, New York
Mike Cefalo

New York, New York
Mike Cefalo

New York, New York
Jeff Williams

New York, New York
Jeff Williams

New York, New York
Allison Blackwell

New York, New York
Allison Blackwell

New York, New York
Haley Fish

New York, New York
Haley Fish

New York, New York
Vanessa Sears

New York, New York
Vanessa Sears

New York, New York
Bryan J. Cortes

New York, New York
Bryan J. Cortes

New York, New York
Sammy Martel and Bryan J. Cortes

New York, New York
Will Burton and Haley Fish

New York, New York
Ben Davis and mom Jeanne Davis

New York, New York
Richard Lam and Vanessa Sears

New York, New York
Carly Blake Sebouhian and Richard Gatta

New York, New York
Ian Liberto

New York, New York
Ian Liberto

New York, New York
Dayne Marie Quincy

New York, New York
Dayne Marie Quincy

New York, New York
Lauren Carr

New York, New York
Lauren Carr

New York, New York
Phil Colgan

New York, New York
Phil Colgan

New York, New York
Russ Romano

New York, New York
Russ Romano

New York, New York
Alvin Hough Jr.

New York, New York
Sam Davis

New York, New York
Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele

New York, New York
Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele






