Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 13, 2026- Maya Rudolph To Join OH, MARY and More



Video: How Ethan Slater Found the Man Behind the Mime in MARCEL ON THE TRAIN Ethan Slater has a officially left Oz and has found a home at Classic Stage Company, where his new play, Marcel on the Train, is currently running. Not only did he write the show (with director Marshall Pailet), but he also plays legendary mime, Marcel Marceau. Watch in this video as he shares more about how the play came together and why he's happy to be back at home onstage.