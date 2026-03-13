Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 13, 2026- Maya Rudolph To Join OH, MARY and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 13, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 13, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Ready to kick off your day with all the latest and greatest from the world of theatre? We've got you covered! From Ethan Slater's transformation into legendary mime Marcel Marceau in Marcel on the Train at Classic Stage Company, to the hilarious cast of Titanique getting ready to set sail for Broadway, there’s plenty to catch up on! Comedy queen Maya Rudolph is making her Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! and Nathan Lane didn’t hold back during his appearance on The View. Plus, there was a Glee-ful reunion at Spelling Bee, and we get a sneak peek at The Devil Wears Prada 2. That’s just a taste of today’s features—from industry news and hot photos, to playful games and exciting new projects—it’s all here. So pour your coffee and dive into all that BroadwayWorld has to offer!
|The Front Page
|
Video: How Ethan Slater Found the Man Behind the Mime in MARCEL ON THE TRAIN
Ethan Slater has a officially left Oz and has found a home at Classic Stage Company, where his new play, Marcel on the Train, is currently running. Not only did he write the show (with director Marshall Pailet), but he also plays legendary mime, Marcel Marceau. Watch in this video as he shares more about how the play came together and why he's happy to be back at home onstage.
|
Video: The Cast of TITANIQUE Is Setting Sail for Broadway
Four years after its off-Broadway premiere, Titanique finally sails to Broadway this spring. Watch in this video as the cast chats more about what audiences can expect from the kooky craziest new show of the season.
|
Maya Rudolph Will Make Broadway Debut in OH, MARY!
Oh, Maya! Six-time Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph will make her Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! this spring. Learn more about the new casting and how to get tickets here.
|Must Watch
| Video: Nathan Lane Slams 'Stupidity' of Timothée Chalamet’s Opera and Ballet Comments
by Josh Sharpe
While on The View in promotion of the new Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman, Nathan Lane spoke about the new production and shared his thoughts about Timothée Chalamet's controversial comments about opera and ballet. Watch his visit now.. (more...)
| Video: Amber Riley Joins GLEE Co-Star Kevin McHale in SPELLING BEE
by Michael Major
There was a special Glee reunion at The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! Amber Riley, who played Mercedes Jones in the hit musical series, joined co-star Kevin McHale, who played Artie Abrams, as a guest speller. Watch the video!. (more...)
|
Video: THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 Drops New Teaser; Tickets Now on Sale
|Hot Photos
| Photos: ANTIGONE (THIS PLAY I READ IN HIGH SCHOOL) Celebrates Opening Night
by Jennifer Broski
The Public's world premiere of Antigone (This Play I Read in High School), by Anna Ziegler and directed by Tyne Rafaeli, just celebrates its opening night. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos here.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Art Lab Productions will present an invite-only, industry reading of The King’s Critique, a new musical by Nat Zegree and Eric Holmes. The reading will star Taylor Iman Jones, Jordan Fisher and more.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 3/12/2026; Jobs In Marketing, Development, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 3/12/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
McCallum Theatre Appoints Michelle Yeager as Vice President of Finance
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The McCallum Theatre has appointed Michelle Yeager as Vice President of Finance for the renowned performing arts center. Her appointment becomes effective March 30, 2026.. (more...)
Nicola Clements Steps Down as Gate Theatre's Executive Director & CEO
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Gate revealed hat Executive Director & CEO Nicola Clements will be stepping down after over three years of pivotal leadership. Since joining the company, Clements has successfully navigated the Gate through a period of significant evolution.. (more...)
2025 Steinberg Playwright Awards Winners Revealed
by Stephi Wild
The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust announced the names of the two outstanding early-to-mid-career playwrights who will be celebrated with 2025 Steinberg Playwright Awards.. (more...)
TOC Arts Partners Welcomes Eric Gershman as VP of Strategy & Business Development
by Chloe Rabinowitz
TOC Arts Partners has added Eric Gershman as VP of Strategy & Business Development, expanding the firm's organizational strategy practice to include financial sustainability planning, business and revenue modeling.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
Andrea Bocelli Addresses Timothée Chalamet’s Comments on Opera and Ballet
by Josh Sharpe
Opera singer Andrea Bocelli shared his thoughts about Timothée Chalmet's controversial comments about opera and ballet, who said 'no one cares about' the mediums. . (more...)
Zan Berube Will Join HEATHERS THE MUSICAL as 'Heather Chandler'
by Stephi Wild
Zan Berube will make her Off-Broadway debut as the new Heather Chandler in Heathers The Musical beginning next month. Learn more and find out how to get tickets here!. (more...)
John Cameron Mitchell & My Chemical Romance Working on 'Secret' Theatre Project
by Michael Major
John Cameron Mitchell says he is working on a 'secret' musical project with My Chemical Romance. While appearing on Bob the Drag Queen's Only Child podcast, the Oh, Mary! star revealed that a 'project for theatre' is in the works with the rock band.. (more...)
Jamie Lee Curtis Shuts Down Possibility of Ever Doing Broadway
by Michael Major
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed in a recent interview that she will never do Broadway. While promoting her new series Scarpetta alongside Broadway alum and Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, Curtis was asked if she ever had interest in starring on Broadway.. (more...)
Nicole Scherzinger Reunites with The Pussycat Dolls for 2026 Global Tour
by Josh Sharpe
Pop supergroup The Pussycat Dolls, featuring Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger, will officially return to the global stage with their highly anticipated 2026 North America, Europe and U.K. Tour, PCD FOREVER.. (more...)
Pedicabs in UK Banned From Playing Music, Ending Disruption to West End Theatres
by Stephi Wild
New regulations on pedicabs are being implemented in the UK, in what is being seen as a win for West End theatres. Transport for London introduced the new regulations last month.. (more...)
Josh Groban Shares Sneak Peek of 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight?' From New Album
by Josh Sharpe
Josh Groban is offering a first preview from his new album with a snippet from his new recording of 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight?' from The Lion King. Check it out now.. (more...)
Review: YENTL, Marylebone Theatre
by Gary Naylor
Australian adaptation of the original story, not the film, packs a punch. (more...)
Photos/Video: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Cast Visits Washington, DC
by Stephi Wild
The cast of Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Operation Mincemeat visited Washington D.C. for a day of exploration to different sites around the city that directly relate to World War II. Check out photos and video here!. (more...)
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Stage Show Coming to Disney+ This Month
by Josh Sharpe
Bluey’s Big Play - The Stage Show, a special televised version of the touring theatrical production based on the hit series, will premiere on Disney+ on March 16.. (more...)
DATA Will Be Filmed For The Theatre On Film And Tape Archive
by Stephi Wild
DATA will be recorded on Friday, March 13, 2026 for inclusion in the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, an honor granted to select Off-Broadway productions.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"Let your freak flag fly!"
- Shrek the Musical
Videos