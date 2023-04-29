Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Stars Arrive on the Red Carpet at NEW YORK, NEW YORK! Opening Night!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK opened on Broadway, Wednesday, April 26th, 2023.

Apr. 29, 2023  

NEW YORK, NEW YORK opened on Broadway, Wednesday, April 26th, 2023, at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street). BroadwayWorld was there to capture stars, including the New York, New York creative team, as they arrive on the red carpet.

Check out the photos below!

Produced by Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy, this brand-new musical features music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb, a book written by Tony Award nominee David Thompson, co-written by Sharon Washington, with additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda. New York, New York is directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's "The Girl From Plainville") as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s "Dear Edward"), Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III (Choir Boy) as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal (In The Heights) as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann (Broadway Debut), Angel Sigala (Broadway Debut) as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Madame Veltri. The ensemble includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Alex Prakken, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, Darius Wright.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

John Kander and Joel Grey

John Kander and Joel Grey

Susan Stroman

Susan Stroman

John Kander and Susan Stroman

Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander and Susan Stroman

Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander, Susan Stroman, Sharon Washington and David Thompson

Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander

Sharon Washington

Sharon Washington

David Thompson

David Thompson

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tom Kirdahy and Joan Kirdahy

Tom Kirdahy and Sonia Friedman

Ken Billington

Donna Zakowska

Beowulf Boritt and Mimi Bilinski

Jenny Laroche

Jenny Laroche

Roberta Ahrens and Thomas Benson Swayne

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth

Zac Posen and Jordan Roth

Zac Posen

Zac Posen

Sutton Foster and Lindsay Mendez

F. Murray Abraham

Jonathan Groff

Chita Rivera

Joel Grey, John Kander and Tony Danza

John DeLuca and Rob Marshall

Matthew Broderick

Brian Hargrove and David Hyde Pierce

Tituss Burgess

Tituss Burgess

Vanessa Williams, Lilli Cooper, Julianne Hough, Lea DeLaria Suzy Nakamura and Julie White

Victor Garber

Vanessa Williams, Lilli Cooper, Julianne Hough, Victor Garber, Lea DeLaria Suzy Nakamura and Julie White

Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough

Julie White

Suzy Nakamura

Lilli Cooper

Lilli Cooper

Lea DeLaria

Joshua Henry

Cathryn Stringer and Joshua Henry

Lindsay Mendez, Jonathan Groff and Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Krystal Joy Brown

Krystal Joy Brown

Lindsay Mendez, Jonathan Groff and Krystal Joy Brown

Lindsay Mendez, Jonathan Groff and Krystal Joy Brown

Brooks Ashmanskas

Boyd Gaines

Peter Flynn and Andrea Burns

Michael Weiner and Nora Lincoln Weiner

Wendell Pierce

Erica Woods, Wendell Pierce and Sue Vaccaro

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Robyn Hurder

Robyn Hurder

John Kander and Robyn Hurder

John Kander and Robyn Hurder

Alysha Umphress

Alysha Umphress

Robyn Hurder and Alysha Umphress

Robyn Hurder and Alysha Umphress

Celia Keenan Bolger and Steven Pasquale

Alan Menken

Tony Danza and Jamie deRoy

Zachary James

Zachary James

Christne Taylor and Dan Bucatinsky

Christne Taylor, Dan Bucatinsky and Lea DeLaria

Elly Blankenbuehler and Andy Blankenbuehler

Tiler Peck

Tiler Peck

Roman Mejia and Tiler Peck

Tony Danza

Gloria Reuben

Jo-Ann Bethell and Chris Pantuso

Caoimhin Callan and Guests

Julianne Hough and Guests

Kim Kelley, Jeff Williams and Lisa Mandel

John Bolton






