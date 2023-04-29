Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of NEW YORK, NEW YORK

New York, New York is running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

Apr. 29, 2023  

New York, New York, the final musical of the 2022-23 Broadway season is open at last! The show is now officially running at Broadway's St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

It stars Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's "The Girl From Plainville") as Jimmy Doyle and Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s "Dear Edward") as Francine Evan with Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III (Choir Boy) as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal (In The Heights) as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann (Broadway Debut), Angel Sigala (Broadway Debut) as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Madame Veltri. The ensemble includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, Darius Wright.

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb (Chicago, Cabaret), written by Tony Award nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys, Steel Pier), co-written by Sharon Washington (Audible's Feeding The Dragon) and featuring additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In The Heights), New York, New York will be directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, The Scottsboro Boys).

It is 1946, the war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself.

Among them is New York native Jimmy Doyle, a brilliant but disillusioned musician looking for his "major chord" in life: music, money, love. The odds are against him getting all three until he meets Francine Evans, a young singer just off the bus from Philly, who is destined for greatness. If they can make it there, they can make it anywhere.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK is a spectacular show for a singular city. With a unique blend of dazzling new songs and big band classics ("New York, New York," "But The World Goes 'Round"), this jubilant new musical is destined to become the talk of the town.








Related Stories
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for NEW YORK, NEW YORK
New York, New York is open at last! Broadway celebrated opening night of its final musical of the season earlier this week and BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate. In this video, check out interviews with opening night guests including Chita Rivera, Joel Grey, Matthew Broderick, Robyn Hurder, David Hyde Pierce, Vanessa Williams, and more!
Photos: Stars Arrive on the Red Carpet at NEW YORK, NEW YORK! Opening Night! Photo
Photos: Stars Arrive on the Red Carpet at NEW YORK, NEW YORK! Opening Night!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK opened on Broadway, Wednesday, April 26th, 2023, at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street). BroadwayWorld was there to capture stars, including the New York, New York creative team, as they arrive on the red carpet. Check out the photos here!
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night with the Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK! Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night with the Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK opened on Broadway, Wednesday, April 26th, 2023, at the St. James Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the cast arriving on the red carpet. Check out the photos here!
Video: From Liza to Frank... A History of New York, New York Photo
Video: From Liza to Frank... A History of 'New York, New York'
Earlier this week, Broadway celebrated the opening of the final musical of the 2022-23 season, New York, New York. Inspired by the 1977 Martin Scorsese film of the same name, the musical (of course) includes the theme that has become an anthem of this great city.

From This Author - Opening Night

The curtain is down. The cast has bowed. Now let's take a behind the scenes look at the rest of opening night!

... (read more about this author)

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of NEW YORK, NEW YORKVideo: Go Inside Opening Night of NEW YORK, NEW YORK
April 29, 2023

In this video, we're taking you inside the final opening night of the 2022-23 Broadway season, New York, New York! Check out interviews with John Kander, Susan Stroman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colton Ryan, Anna Uzele and more!
Photos: Stars Arrive on the Red Carpet at NEW YORK, NEW YORK! Opening Night!Photos: Stars Arrive on the Red Carpet at NEW YORK, NEW YORK! Opening Night!
April 29, 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK opened on Broadway, Wednesday, April 26th, 2023, at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street). BroadwayWorld was there to capture stars, including the New York, New York creative team, as they arrive on the red carpet. Check out the photos here!
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night with the Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK!Photos: Go Inside Opening Night with the Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK!
April 29, 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK opened on Broadway, Wednesday, April 26th, 2023, at the St. James Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the cast arriving on the red carpet. Check out the photos here!
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE THANKSGIVING PLAYVideo: Go Inside Opening Night of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
April 28, 2023

Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin is now open at Second Stage's Hayes Theater and BroadwayWorld is bringing you video highlights of the big night!
Video: The Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Take Their Opening Night BowsVideo: The Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Take Their Opening Night Bows
April 27, 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK opened on Broadway last night, Wednesday, March 26th, 2023, at Broadway’s St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street). BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out video footage of the cast taking their opening night bows here!
share