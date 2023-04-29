Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for NEW YORK, NEW YORK

New York, New York is running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

Apr. 29, 2023  

New York, New York is open at last! Broadway celebrated opening night of its final musical of the season earlier this week and BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate. In the video below, check out interviews with opening night guests including Chita Rivera, Joel Grey, Matthew Broderick, Robyn Hurder, David Hyde Pierce, Vanessa Williams, and more!

The show is now officially running at Broadway's St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb (Chicago, Cabaret), written by Tony Award nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys, Steel Pier), co-written by Sharon Washington (Audible's Feeding The Dragon) and featuring additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In The Heights), New York, New York will be directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, The Scottsboro Boys).

NEW YORK, NEW YORK is a spectacular show for a singular city. With a unique blend of dazzling new songs and big band classics ("New York, New York," "But The World Goes 'Round"), this jubilant new musical is destined to become the talk of the town.








April 29, 2023

New York, New York is open at last! Broadway celebrated opening night of its final musical of the season earlier this week and BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate. In this video, check out interviews with opening night guests including Chita Rivera, Joel Grey, Matthew Broderick, Robyn Hurder, David Hyde Pierce, Vanessa Williams, and more!
