Photos: Lauren Patten, Madeline Brewer and More From BECKY SHAW Meet the Press

Second Stage Theater is presenting Becky Shaw, beginning performances on March 18th at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater. See photos of the company meeting the press here!

Directed by Trip Cullman, Becky Shaw stars Emmy Award-nominee Madeline Brewer as Becky Shaw, Tony Award-winner Lauren Patten as Suzanna, Patrick Ball as Andrew, Alden Ehrenreich as Max, and Linda Emond as Susan. Ms. Brewer, Mr. Ball and Mr. Ehrenreich will all be making their Broadway debuts.

A blind date spirals spectacularly off the rails in Becky Shaw, the razor-sharp dark comedy from two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Gina Gionfriddo. When it made its New York premiere Off-Broadway at Second Stage, BECKY SHAW left critics and audiences reeling. Now, this hilarious hit play is back and it's making its Broadway debut. Strap yourselves in— BECKY SHAW will make you laugh, gasp, and maybe take a break from dating...permanently.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas