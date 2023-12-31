Broadway Jukebox: The Musicals of 2023

Which cast recording of 2023 stands out to YOU?

By: Dec. 31, 2023

2023 was a big year for musicals. Since January, Broadway has welcomed 15 musicals, both new works and revivals of beloved favorites. The good news is that many of them have already released cast recordings! BroadwayWorld has pulled together 40 of the best songs from this year.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Parade, Sweeney Todd, Shucked, Harmony, Here Lies Love, New York, New York, Merrily We Roll Along, Back to the Future, How to Dance in Ohio, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which cast recording of 2023 stands out to you!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, celebrate the holidays and get ready for winter!



