Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: 25 Broadway Songs for Fall

Fall into the new season with these songs from Broadway musicals.

Sep. 24, 2022  

Bust out your chunky sweaters, heat up your pumpkin spice latte, and get ready to roll in the leaves. Autumn is here and we're falling into the season Broadway-style. Below, BroadwayWorld has put together a playlist of our very favorite showtunes about autumn, the changing weather, coming holidays and more!

Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Fantasticks, Beautiful, Paint Your Wagon, [title of show], American Idiot, Hadestown, Mack & Mabel, Holiday Inn, Promises, Promises, Godspell, Little Women, and Titanic.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song about autumn stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, go back to school and throw a Broadway party!

