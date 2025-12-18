Photos: Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale and More in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY: IN CONCERT

MCC Theater presented The Bridges of Madison County: In Concert, an Original Broadway Cast Reunion to benefit MCC Theater. See photos here!

This one-night-only event starred Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale and featured an expanded 20-piece orchestra conducted by Jason Robert Brown, featuring Orchestrations by Brown. The Bridges of Madison County features a book by Marsha Norman, music & lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, and is based on the novel by Robert James Waller. Original Broadway director Bartlett Sher returned to direct the concert.

The concert featured Original Broadway Cast Members Ephie Aardema Sarnak, Jennifer Allen, Whitney Bashor, Charlie Franklin, Kevin Kern, Caitlin Kinnunen, Katie Klaus, Derek Klena, Luke Marinkovich, Michael X. Martin, Cass Morgan, Aaron Ramey, and Dan Sharkey, with Paul Alexander Nolan joining the ensemble as “Bud.”

The 20-piece orchestra included returning members of the original Broadway orchestra Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, Kiku Enomoto, Justin Goldner, Benny Koonyevsky, Randy Landau, Katherine Livolsi-Landau, Andrew Resnick, Gary Sieger, and Paul Woodiel.

Photo credit: Da Ping Luo