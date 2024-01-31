Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Chita Rivera

The great Chita Rivera passed away on January 30, 2024.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months Photo 1 12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months
Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 2 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 3 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025 Photo 4 Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025

Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Chita Rivera

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported earlier this week, the theatre community lost an icon with the death of Broadway's original triple-threat, Chita Rivera. While Broadway pauses to mourn her passing, fill your day with a little bit of Chita and hum along to the glorious music that she left us with.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman, West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The Visit, Sweet Charity, The Rink, and more.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Chita Rivera song you love the most!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, jam to the musicals of 2023 and kickstart the new year!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Spotify today!



RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Jukebox: Never On Broadway Photo
Broadway Jukebox: Never On Broadway

Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Last Five Years, Dogfight, Songs for a New World, Lippa's The Wild Party, Batboy, Floyd Collins, tick...tick... Boom!, Heathers, Children of Eden and more!

2
Broadway Jukebox: Broadway 401- Expert Photo
Broadway Jukebox: Broadway 401- Expert

Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Band's Visit, Violet, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Rink, Jane Eye, Urinetown, Bright Star, Assassins, Fun Home, Grand Hotel, Flora the Red Menace, The Will Rogers Follies, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and more!

3
Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Shaiman & Wittman Photo
Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Shaiman & Wittman

While we await more Smash news, we are celebrating the genius of Shaiman and Wittman with just a few a of our favorite songs from musicals like Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can, Some Like It Hot, and more!

4
Broadway Jukebox: The Musicals of 2023 Photo
Broadway Jukebox: The Musicals of 2023

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Parade, Sweeney Todd, Shucked, Harmony, Here Lies Love, New York, New York, Merrily We Roll Along, Back to the Future, How to Dance in Ohio, and more!

From This Author - Sidney Paterra

Sidney is a Contributing Editor at BroadwayWorld and has been a superfan of theatre and all things Broadway for her entire life. She joined the BroadwayWolrd team as an Assistant Editor in 2021. Origi... (read more about this author)

Video: Remembering the Great Chita RiveraVideo: Remembering the Great Chita Rivera
How to Be a Courteous Audience MemberHow to Be a Courteous Audience Member
12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months
What We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY MusicalWhat We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY Musical

Videos

Nikki Renée Daniels & David Phelps Are Going Back to the Beginning in CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Nikki Renée Daniels & David Phelps Are Going Back to the Beginning in CHILDREN OF EDEN
Get a First Look at the World Premiere of JONAH at Roundabout Video
Get a First Look at the World Premiere of JONAH at Roundabout
Ariana DeBose Remembers Chita Rivera: 'Because She Was, I Am' Video
Ariana DeBose Remembers Chita Rivera: 'Because She Was, I Am'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You