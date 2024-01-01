Broadway Jukebox: New Year, New You!

Check out 50 showtunes that will leave you feeling like a brand-new you!

By: Jan. 01, 2024

2024 is here at last! What better time than the start of a new year to try to be your best self? Whether its sage advice for the body, mind, or spirit, there's nothing better than a good, old-fashioned makeover song to get you motivated. Check out 50 showtunes that will leave you feeling like a brand-new you!

Enjoy songs from shows like: The Prom, Legally Blonde, Heathers, Wicked, Aida, Hello, Dolly!, Gypsy, Evita, Kinky Boots, My Fair Lady, Anastasia, Aladdin, Be More Chill, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which makeover tune stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, bundle up for winter and have a Broadway workout!

