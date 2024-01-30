The Broadway Community Pays Tribute to Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera passed away on January 30, 2024 at the age of 91.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Broadway lost a legend today when the great Chita Rivera passed away at the age of 91 years old. Throughout her extraordinary career, Chita not only appeared in some of the most beloved musicals of all time, but she left a lasting mark on all of those who crossed her path. 

A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice, and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

Today, the Broadway community is coming together in mourning and paying tribute to her life and legacy. 

Lin-Manuel Miranda (West Side Story, In the Heights, Hamilton)

Stephanie J. Block (Cher Show, Falsettos)

Alan Cumming (Cabaret)

54 Below

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 54 Below (@54below)

Betty Buckley (Triumph of Love, Sunset Boulevard

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Betty Buckley (@blbuckley)

Leslie Uggams (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Blues in the Night)

Julia Murney (Wicked, Lennon, Hair)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julia Murney (@pepamama)

George Takei (Star Trek)

https://twitter.com/GeorgeTakei/status/1752440456997126379

Olga Merediz (Man of La Mancha)

Vanessa Williams (Kiss of the Spider Woman)

Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Broadway Cares (@bcefa)

Audra McDonald (Carousel)

Ilana Levine

Chicago the Musical, where Chita originated the role of 'Velma Kelly.'

The Tony Awards, where Chita is the most nominated performer of all time.

Andrew Lloyd Webber (CATS, Phantom of the Opera)

Kristen Chenoweth (Wicked)

Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Dogfight)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @lindsaymendez

Sierra Boggess (Harmony: A New Musical, Phantom of the Opera)



