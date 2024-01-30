The Broadway Community Pays Tribute to Chita Rivera

Broadway lost a legend today when the great Chita Rivera passed away at the age of 91 years old. Throughout her extraordinary career, Chita not only appeared in some of the most beloved musicals of all time, but she left a lasting mark on all of those who crossed her path.

A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice, and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

Today, the Broadway community is coming together in mourning and paying tribute to her life and legacy.

Lin-Manuel Miranda (West Side Story, In the Heights, Hamilton)

Stephanie J. Block (Cher Show, Falsettos)

Alan Cumming (Cabaret)

54 Below

Betty Buckley (Triumph of Love, Sunset Boulevard)

Leslie Uggams (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Blues in the Night)

Julia Murney (Wicked, Lennon, Hair)

George Takei (Star Trek)

I last saw Chita Rivera in her Broadway show “The Visit” and went backstage to congratulate her. What a legend on stage. What a force of pure talent and energy. She will be truly, truly missed. Dance among the stars now, Chita. pic.twitter.com/zQBYNXLLqG — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 30, 2024

Olga Merediz (Man of La Mancha)

Vanessa Williams (Kiss of the Spider Woman)

Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS

Audra McDonald (Carousel)

Ilana Levine

We lost a legend. Chita Rivera passed away at 91. There was no one like her. xo pic.twitter.com/BHzymsih7L — Little Known Facts With Ilana Levine ( she/her) (@ilanalevine) January 30, 2024

Chicago the Musical, where Chita originated the role of 'Velma Kelly.'

The Tony Awards, where Chita is the most nominated performer of all time.

Andrew Lloyd Webber (CATS, Phantom of the Opera)

Kristen Chenoweth (Wicked)

Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Dogfight)

Sierra Boggess (Harmony: A New Musical, Phantom of the Opera)