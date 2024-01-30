Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91

BroadwayWorld is deeply saddened to report the passing of Broadway icon Chita Rivera, who, as shared by her beloved daughter Lisa Mordente, died peacefully on today, January 30, 2024 in New York after a brief illness.

She is also survived by her siblings Julio, Armando and Lola del Rivero, (her older sister Carmen predeceased her), along with her many nieces, nephews and friends. Her funeral will be private. A memorial service will be announced in due course. Lisa respectfully requests privacy at this time

Donations in her memory can be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

Her most recent starring roles included The Visit, the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway; the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood; the Broadway and touring productions of The Dancer's Life, a dazzling musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele and the revival of the Broadway musical Nine with Antonio Banderas.

Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero Anderson was born on January 23, 1933 in Washington, D.C., the daughter of Katherine (Anderson) and Pedro Julio Figueroa del Rivero.

She trained as a ballerina (from age nine) before receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet from the legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Chita's first appearance (age 19) was as a principal dancer in Call Me Madam.

Chita burst onto the Broadway scene in 1957 with her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of West Side Story, which she repeated in London in 1958.

Her career was highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry's Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful. On tour: Born Yesterday, The Rose Tattoo, Call Me Madam, Threepenny Opera, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me Kate, Zorba, Can-Can with The Rockettes.

Chita was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009 and received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor in 2002. In 2019, Chita performed her solo concert at London's Cadogan Hall; in 2018 she was honored as a Living Landmark by the New York Landmarks Conservancy; in 2016 she headlined at Carnegie Hall and in 2015, Great Performances aired their special Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin' To Do, a retrospective of her extraordinary life and career nationally on PBS.

Her solo CD is entitled And Now I Swing. Her book CHITA: A MEMOIR was published by HarperOne in April 25, 2023.

In 2017 it was announced that the Astaire Awards, which promote and recognize dance and choreographic excellence on Broadway, Off-Broadway and in film, would be renamed the Chita Rivera Awards.

"[Dancers] have to work hard. [To succeed], you have to have to have people on your side. I want young dancers to know that I'm on their side," Chita told Richard Ridge in 2023.

Chita was a dear friend of BroadwayWorld, having co-hosted our 20th anniversary concert event last May alongside Richard Ridge. We send our deepest condolences to her friends and family.

Photo Credit: Stephen Mosher