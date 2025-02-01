Broadway Jukebox: Broadway Goes Country

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway is about to get a little bit more country in 2026 when the great Dolly Parton brings the story of her life to the stage. As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Dolly: An Original Musical will have its world premiere this summer in Nashville before arriving on Broadway next year.

We're celebrating the news with a playlist of 85 songs that are the best of Broadway and country music. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Oklahoma!, The Robber Bridegroom, Floyd Collins, Violet, Bright Star, Annie Get Your Gun, Paint Your Wagon, Giant, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Hands on a Hardbody, Big River, The Civil War, Shenandoah, and so many more.