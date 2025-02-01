Broadway Jukebox: Broadway Goes Country

Oh what a beautiful mornin' (and afternoon) you're about to have listening to this playlist.
Broadway is about to get a little bit more country in 2026 when the great Dolly Parton brings the story of her life to the stage. As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Dolly: An Original Musical will have its world premiere this summer in Nashville before arriving on Broadway next year.
We're celebrating the news with a playlist of 85 songs that are the best of Broadway and country music. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Oklahoma!, The Robber Bridegroom, Floyd Collins, Violet, Bright Star, Annie Get Your Gun, Paint Your Wagon, Giant, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Hands on a Hardbody, Big River, The Civil War, Shenandoah, and so many more.
Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Entr'actes, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101, Broadway 201, Broadway 301, Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway.