DOLLY: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL Will Get Pre-Broadway Run in Nashville

Today, global superstar Dolly Parton took to the stage of the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Belmont University in Nashville, TN to announce that Dolly: An Original Musical will have its world premiere this summer at the Fisher Center, Music City’s worldclass home for the performing arts, before the production comes to Broadway in 2026. Dolly: An Original Musical, will play a four-week limited engagement with preview performances beginning Friday, July 18 for a Friday, August 8 opening night with a final performance set for Sunday, August 17.

Parton said, “I am Tennessee born and raised, and Nashville has been my musical home for over 60 years. So, this is the right and perfect place to present the world premiere of my life story as a musical. Right here in Nashville, at the beautiful Belmont University’s Fisher Center.”

This will mark the first time the Fisher Center will host the world premiere of a new musical featuring a cast and creative team of professional artists.

Dolly: An Original Musical will feature a score by Parton that will include some of her biggest hits as well as new songs she has written especially for the musical, a book by Parton and Maria S. Schlatter, and will be directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher. The musical is produced by Parton, Danny Nozell, ATG Productions, and Gavin Kalin Productions. Jim Carnahan and Carrie Gardner serve as casting directors, and 101 Productions, Ltd. are general manager for the musical.

Casting, additional creative team members, and other details for the world premiere of Dolly: An Original Musical at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Parton, Dolly: An Original Musical, CTK Enterprises, and Belmont University announced the launch of the Dolly U, an immersive educational experience that will begin with a focus on the creation of the musical’s world premiere. The initial Dolly U allows students opportunities to participate in aspects of the production, working alongside the musical’s professional cast, creative, and producing teams, as it is developed and premieres at the Fisher Center this summer. In addition, new project-based courses are being offered during the spring semester in subjects such as marketing, brand partnerships, and merchandising, providing students hands-on opportunities with the musical while receiving course credit.

The projects in this first year will serve as a pilot for additional courses and connections between Belmont, Dolly Parton, and CTK Enterprises in the future, as Dolly U expands in reach and impact. For more information, visit www.belmont.edu/dollyu.

As part of this initial program, Dolly U students have been working as production assistants and casting ambassadors helping facilitate the recently concluded “The Search for Dolly” national casting search which will give those chosen a chance to travel to New York to formally audition for a role in the new musical. The results of “The Search for Dolly” will be announced shortly.