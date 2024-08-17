News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Broadway Jukebox: Absolutely Aaron Tveit

Tveit is currently starring in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway.

By: Aug. 17, 2024
Moulin Rouge! Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from $74
Cast
Photos
Videos
Broadway Jukebox: Absolutely Aaron Tveit Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Aaron Tveit is back on Broadway this summer! Did you know that Aaron made his Broadway debut almost 20 years ago as a replacement in Hairspray? Since then, he has picked up a Tony Award for his performance in Moulin Rouge!- a role he is currently reprising at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

LATEST NEWS

5 Tips for Parents of Young Actors
Video: Sarah Steele Is Riding the Wave of PRE-EXISTING CONDITION
Video: Eva Noblezada Sings 'Beautiful Little Fool' From THE GREAT GATSBY
Video: Emily Skinner Sings 'Letter From Harry's Mother' in SUFFS

Can't get enough Aaron? We get it. Sing along to this playlist featuring just 50 of his greatest hits. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Next to Normal, Catch Me If You Can, Moulin Rouge!, Grease, Schmigadoon, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Aaron Tveit song stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s1950s1960s1970s1980s1990s2000s2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite OverturesOpening numbers'I Want' songsAct 1 finalesEntr'actesAct 2 openers11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101, Broadway 201, Broadway 301, Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway.

Follow BroadwayWorld on Spotify today!





Shop Broadway

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Moulin Rouge Greatest Thing Tote Moulin Rouge Greatest Thing Tote

Videos