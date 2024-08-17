Broadway Jukebox: Absolutely Aaron Tveit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Aaron Tveit is back on Broadway this summer! Did you know that Aaron made his Broadway debut almost 20 years ago as a replacement in Hairspray? Since then, he has picked up a Tony Award for his performance in Moulin Rouge!- a role he is currently reprising at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Can't get enough Aaron? We get it. Sing along to this playlist featuring just 50 of his greatest hits. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Next to Normal, Catch Me If You Can, Moulin Rouge!, Grease, Schmigadoon, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Aaron Tveit song stands out to you.

