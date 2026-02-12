Kelsie Watts To Join MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway As 'Satine'

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome recording artist and Broadway sensation Kelsie Watts in the role of “Satine” beginning Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Known for her viral singing videos which have accumulated over 250 million views and counting, Kelsie Watts is a 2025 iHeart Radio Music Awards Nominee for “Favorite Broadway Debut” as Queen Jane Seymour in SIX,

As previously announced, Meg Donnelly plays her final performance in the role on Sunday, March 1st. Arianna Rosario will play “Satine” from March 3rd to March 22nd with Nicci Claspell as the “Satine” Alternate during this period.

As recently announced, the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will end its celebrated run on July 26, 2026.

Winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.

ABOUT Moulin Rouge! THE MUSICAL

Having performed to over 12 million audience members across 15 productions worldwide, Moulin Rouge! The Musicalis currently playing on Broadway, across North America on a national tour, in London’s West End, Germany, Korea, The Netherlands, a World Tour and in non-replica productions in Scandinavia and Italy.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award® winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award® winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan AO OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 25 years ago.

Released by 20th Century Studios, Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.

The Grammy-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, is available by Baz Luhrmann’s label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. It debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Cast Album chart.

The book Moulin Rouge! The Musical: The Story of the Broadway Spectacular, a glittering backstage pass to Moulin Rouge! The Musical and its journey to Broadway, is available from Rizzoli.