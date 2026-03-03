Video: Jenn Colella Sings Brandi Carlile's 'The Story' at 54 Below

Click Here for More on 54 Below





54 Below has released new footage of Jenn Colella performing "The Story" by Brandi Carlile. The performance took place at author Eli Rallo's release party for her recent book of essays, Does Anyone Else Feel This Way?

Featuring music directing by Benjamin Rauhala, the evening also featured performances by Maya Boyd, Cara Rose DiPietro, Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee, Mandy Gonzalez, Mykal Kilgore, Jack Mastrianni, Emily Kristen Morris, Sam Pauly, Diego Rodriguez, Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector, Cole Thompson, Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe, and Anna Zavelson.

About Jenn Colella

Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella was most recently seen on Broadway as Carrie Chapman Catt in Suffs. She received a Tony Nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for her performance in Come From Away. Other Broadway credits include If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, Urban Cowboy(Outer Critics Circle Award nomination).