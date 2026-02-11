Arianna Rosario and Nicci Claspell Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! as 'Satine' and Alternate

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome Arianna Rosario in the role of “Satine” from Tuesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 22, 2026 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Nicci Claspell joins the company during this period as the “Satine” Alternate. Meg Donnelly plays her final performance in the role on Sunday, March 1st.

Arianna Rosario, who previously appeared in the Broadway ensemble of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, has led the North American tour in the role of “Satine” over the last year. She joined the cast after originating the role of “Gloria Falbury” in the musical adaptation of the MGM film Summer Stock. Her other Broadway credits include Cats and On Your Feet! Other favorite roles include “Mimi” in Rent, “Eva” in Evita, “Gloria Estefen” in On Your Feet!, and “Carla” in In the Heights. Her film and TV credits include Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, “The Waltons” for the CW and “Queen Sugar” for OWN.

Nicci Claspell originated the role of “Arabia” in the Moulin Rouge! The Musical North American Tour. She’s also appeared on tour in American Idiot. Favorite roles include Velma in Chicago, Sally in Cabaret, Rose in Dogfight and more. @nclaspell

Winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

As recently announced, the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will end its celebrated run on July 26, 2026.

ABOUT Moulin Rouge! THE MUSICAL

Having performed to over 12 million audience members across 15 productions worldwide, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is currently playing on Broadway, across North America on a national tour, in London’s West End, Germany, Korea, The Netherlands, a World Tour and in non-replica productions in Scandinavia and Italy.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan AO OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 25 years ago.