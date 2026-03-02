Lyric Opera of Kansas City Reveals 2026–2027 Season - LA BOHEME, AIDA and More

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The new season, the 70th in Lyric Opera’s history, includes four mainstage productions at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts: La bohème, The Marriage of Figaro, The Pirates of Penzance, and Aida. Launching Lyric Opera’s 2026–2027 season will be Puccini’s timeless portrait of bohemian life in Paris, La bohème. With soaring melodies and heart-rending drama, this beloved masterpiece is one of the most enduring works in the operatic canon. Brimming with intrigue, disguise, and razor-sharp wit, The Marriage of Figaro will continue the exciting season. Mozart’s signature opera is resplendent with brilliant ensembles and radiant arias and is one of the great triumphs of the classical repertoire.

In 2027, the Lyric proudly brings Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic treasure to the stage with The Pirates of Penzance. Punctuated throughout with clever wordplay, charm, and rollicking melodies, it is a delightful showcase of Victorian operatic comedy.

The season culminates in a grand spectacle with a brand-new production of Verdi’s monumental Aida. This landmark Aida, with new sets built in Kansas City, continues Lyric Opera of Kansas City’s storied legacy and enduring impact, combining intimate drama and monumental spectacle that sweeps audiences into ancient Egypt with a powerful story.

La bohème

Love burns bright in Puccini’s poignant portrait of friendship and romance among a charming group of impoverished bohemians in nineteenth-century France. The opera that inspired Rent, La bohème is beloved for its soaring melodies, including the famed “Musetta’s Waltz” and “O soave fanciulla,” and bittersweet romance—all held afloat by the infectious spirit of its central artists, who face life’s challenges with humor, resilience, and poetry.

La bohème (1896)

Composer: Giacomo Puccini

Librettists: Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa

Sung in Italian with English titles

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts (1601 Broadway, Kansas City, MO 64108)

• Saturday, September 19, 2026, 7:30 pm

• Friday, September 25, 2026, 7:30 pm

• Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2:00 pm

The Marriage of Figaro

Often hailed as the gold standard of opera, Mozart’s masterful portrayal of an extraordinary wedding day marries sparkling wit with profound insights on love, ageing, forgiveness, and, ultimately, the joy of coming together. As they prepare to tie the knot, Susanna and Figaro must contend with their amorous employer Count Almaviva; his wife, the Countess; the scheming Marcellina; and a colorful cast of characters who place numerous (and often amusing) obstacles in their path to the altar. Love wins, carried by music of breathtaking beauty, warmth, and humanity.

The Marriage of Figaro (1786)

Composer: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Librettist: Lorenzo Da Ponte

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts (1601 Broadway, Kansas City, MO 64108)

• Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 7:30 pm

• Friday, November 13, 2026, at 7:30 pm

• Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 2:00 pm

The Pirates of Penzance

Life’s not easy on the high seas—especially when you’re there by mistake. Gilbert and Sullivan’s witty wordplay, swashbuckling satire, and captivating cadences make this lighthearted operetta a much-loved classic that never fails to entertain. Known for timeless (and tongue-twisting) tunes like “The Very Model of a Modern Major-General” and “Poor Wand’ring One,” Pirates takes audiences on a lively adventure filled with comedy, disguises, romance, and dazzling singing.

The Pirates of Penzance (1879)

Composer: Arthur Sullivan

Librettist: W. S. Gilbert

Sung in English with English titles

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts (1601 Broadway, Kansas City, MO 64108)

• Saturday, February 20, 2027, at 7:30 pm

• Friday, February 26, 2027, at 7:30 pm

• Sunday, February 28, 2027, at 2:00 pm

Aida

Passion, duty, and family collide against the backdrop of war in Verdi’s grand opera. As Ancient Egypt and Ethiopia clash, the Egyptian general Radamès and the enslaved Ethiopian Aida—secretly a princess—embark on a forbidden romance that could change the fate of their nations. Aida’s father, Amonasro, and the Egyptian princess Amneris—who also loves Radamès—maneuver to shape destinies and test loyalties. Powerful arias, thrilling choruses, and spectacular sets and costumes bring this tale of devotion, betrayal, and sacrifice vividly to life.

Aida (1871)

Composer: Giuseppe Verdi

Librettist: Antonio Ghislanzoni

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts (1601 Broadway, Kansas City, MO 64108)

• Friday, April 24, 2027, at 7:30 pm

• Saturday, April 30, 2027, at 7:30 pm

• Sunday, May 2, 2027, at 2:00 pm

Photo credit: Karli Cadel