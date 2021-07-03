Broadway Jukebox: 50 Songs for a Broadway 4th of July!

Happy almost-Fourth of July! On this very special day that we celebrate our nation's independence, we can't help thinking about some of our favorite songs celebrating America... as featured in Broadway musicals! Kick off the holiday weekend with fifty of our favorite patriotic showtunes. Get ready to party like it's 1776!

Enjoy songs from shows like: Hamilton, Allegiance, 1776, Ragtime, Hello, Dolly!, Assassins, Rent, Holiday Inn, Songs for a New World, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, The Music Man, West Side Story, Rags, George M, Giant, Anyone Can Whistle, American Idiot, In the Heights, Hair, Working, and many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which American anthem stands out to you.

