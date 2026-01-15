Video: Cost n' Mayor Give a Sneak Peek of 11 TO MIDNIGHT

Click Here for More on Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge spoke with Cost n’ Mayor (Austin & Marideth Telenko) about their world premiere dance story, 11 to Midnight, premiering at the historic Orpheum Theatre in the heart of New York City’s East Village this spring. Check out the full interview here!

Marideth shared, "We started making it about a year ago, and we knew we wanted to tell a story through dance. It's the coolest thing ever. I dont' there there's enough dance shows, and we love street styles movement with a little bit of character flair, and we've been wanting to get back on stage for a long time. So, we're really, really excited to be back in New York sharing it with the world."

Directed by Lyndsay Magid Aviner and created together with the viral dance duo Cost n’ Mayor (Austin and Marideth Telenko), 11 to Midnight is told through a mix of iconic pop hits and the unexpected musical rhythms of everyday life, put into original compositions.