Video: Watch the Finale of Next On Stage: Season 6

The big day is almost here! After months of hard work, the six finalists of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage: Season 6 will hit the stage in New York City for the our live finale at 54 Below.

The performers will include Lillian Duncan Bicheno, Ava Greenberg, and Keita Kawahara (High School Age Group) and Bo Bailey, Maria Elena, and Gabe Richardson (College Age Group). Meet the finalists!

The Season 6 winners will be selected by J. Elaine Marcos, J. Harrison Ghee, Kyle Taylor Parker, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell and Derek Klena. The special event will feature music direction by Katie-James Rushin.

Tune in for the live finale on Sunday, January 18 at 12pm ET to find out who will be crowned the winners!