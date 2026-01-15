HELL'S KITCHEN Sets Broadway Closing Date; Brandon Victor Dixon to Return

The Tony Award, Grammy Award and Drama League Award-winning musical HELL’S KITCHEN has announced its closing date on Broadway. The musical will end its Broadway run after nearly two years of sold-out performances and cultural milestones on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre.

Original company member and Tony Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, will return to the role of Davis beginning Tuesday, January 27th through the remainder of the run.

The musical welcomed presidents, Supreme Court justices, cultural icons, decorated athletes and global superstars – and raised over $1.5 million for charity in partnership with TodayTix Group. The show continues to travel around the country in a multi-year national tour and will go on to launch international productions in South Korea, Germany and Australia.

HELL’S KITCHEN has generated over $100 million in ticket sales during its Broadway run, while employing 200+ actors, creative and design team members, musicians, wardrobe staff, hair and makeup artists, stage managers, company managers, general managers, producers, front of house staff, security, physical therapists, marketing, advertising and press teams and will have played nearly 800 performances on the Shubert stage upon conclusion of the Broadway engagement.

Inspired by 17-time Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys’ own experiences growing up in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood adjacent to the Broadway theatre district, HELL’S KITCHEN centers a story, a sound and a community often underrepresented on the mainstream stage. Through the coming-of-age story of Ali, the musical celebrates the diversity of New York, the power of mentorship, the discovery of young talent and the power of community, with a cast and audiences reflective of the cultural makeup of the city it portrays.

HELL’S KITCHEN, the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali – a 17-year-old girl full of fire. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, it’s a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. The music—a mix of Keys’ classics and new songs written exclusively for the show—and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going. Come experience where dreams begin: HELL’S KITCHEN.

The cast is led by Amanda Reid, Kelsee Kimmel, four-time Grammy Award winner Yolanda Adams, three-time Grammy Award winner NE-YO and Lamont Walker II.

HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

The company features Angela Birchett, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Nico DeJesus, Mykhel Duckett, Vanessa Ferguson, Lulu Oro Hamlett, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Gabriel Hyman, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Jackie Leon, Parris Lewis, Raechelle Manalo, Miki Michelle, Benjamin H. Moore, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Amma Osei, Sarah Parker, Eric Parra, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Mariand Torres, Maggy Van Den Heuvel, Nyseli Vega, Keenan D. Washington, Oscar Whitney Jr.

The creative team for HELL’S KITCHEN includes, Tony Award® nominee Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Tony Award® winner Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Tony Award® winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award® winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Casting), Danny Maly (Production Stage Manager), and Foresight Theatrical (General Management).

The music team of HELL’S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Tony Award winner Tom Kitt and Tony Award® nominee Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt and music direction by Garret Healey.