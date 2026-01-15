 tracker
Photos/Video: New Look At SPAMALOT National Tour

By: Jan. 15, 2026


New photos and video highlights have been released for the North American tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Monty Python’s SPAMALOT. 

The 2025–2026 tour stars Major Attaway (Aladdin) as King Arthur, Sean Bell (Harmony) as Sir Robin, Chris Collins-Pisano (Forbidden Broadway) as Sir Lancelot, Ellis C. Dawson III (Hamilton) as Sir Bedevere, Leo Roberts (Les Misérables) as Sir Galahad, Amanda Robles as The Lady of the Lake, Blake Segal (Mary Poppins) as Patsy, and Steven Telsey (The Book of Mormon) as The Historian and Prince Herbert.

The ensemble includes Lindsay Lee Alhady, Delaney Benson, Jack Brewer, Connor Coughlin, L’ogan J’ones, Graham Keen, Claire Kennard, Ben Lanham, Nathaniel Mahone, Maddie Mossner, Emilie Renier, Mark Tran Russ, and Meridien Terrell.

The creative team features scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada and Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson, and music supervision by John Bell. Jonathan Gorst serves as Musical Director and Conductor. Production management includes Melissa Chacón (Production Stage Manager), Anna K. Rains (Stage Manager) and Dani Berman (Assistant Stage Manager), James Neal (Company Manager), and Abi Steinberg (Assistant Company Manager). Derek Kolluri joins as Associate Director and Michael Fatica as Associate Choreographer. Casting is by Geoff Josselson, CSA, with RCI Theatricals serving as General Manager.

Originally opening on Broadway in 2005, SPAMALOT features a book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Idle. The original production earned fourteen Tony nominations and won three, including Best Musical. Following its acclaimed 2023 Broadway revival at the St. James Theatre, SPAMALOT will once again bring Monty Python’s absurdist humor to audiences nationwide under the direction and choreography of Josh Rhodes. The revival was widely praised for its inventive staging, design, and ensemble performances, reaffirming the enduring appeal of the musical’s irreverent wit and joyful parody.

Lovingly “ripped” from Monty Python and the Holy Grail, SPAMALOT brings audiences a riotous blend of knights, killer rabbits, flying cows, and the Lady of the Lake. The show features such enduring songs as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” and “Find Your Grail,” each a gleeful nod to Monty Python’s signature brand of humor.

The national tour will visit more than 30 cities in its first year, including Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Las Vegas, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Atlanta, Dallas, New Orleans, St. Louis, Houston, Charlotte, Hartford, and Costa Mesa. 

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Sean Bell, Leo Roberts, Major Attaway, Blake Segal, Chris Collins-Pisano, and Ellis C. Dawson III

Major Attaway and Blake Segal

Leo Roberts, Amanda Robles, and Ensemble

Chris Collins-Pisano and Ensemble

Leo Roberts and Amanda Robles

Amanda Robles

Amanda Robles and Ensemble

The Cast of SPAMALOT

Sean Bell and Ensemble

Sean Bell and Ensemble

The Cast of SPAMALOT

The Cast of SPAMALOT

The Cast of SPAMALOT

The Cast of SPAMALOT

The Cast of SPAMALOT

The Cast of SPAMALOT

Delaney Benson, Meridien Terrell, Claire Kennard, and Lindsay Lee Alhady

Claire Kennard, Lindsay Lee Alhady, Major Attaway, Delaney Benson, and Meridien Terrell

Blake Segal and Major Attaway



