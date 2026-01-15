Video: Paul Mescal Sings In School Production Of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Before his rise as a leading screen and stage actor, Paul Mescal was another high school kid donning a cape and a half-mask in a school production of The Phantom of the Opera. Check out a new archival video of Paul performing the title role and the iconic song, "Music of the Night."

Mescal, an Irish actor trained at the Lir Academy at Trinity College Dublin, gained international recognition for his breakout role in the BBC and Hulu miniseries Normal People. Since then, his work has spanned film, television, and theatre, including an Academy Award–nominated performance in Aftersun and acclaimed stage roles in A Streetcar Named Desire and Carmen.

Mescal's most recent project is Hamnet, an adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel directed by Chloé Zhao. The film explores the life of William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes following the death of their son Hamnet, with Mescal portraying Shakespeare.