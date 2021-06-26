Broadway Jukebox: 40 Showtunes to Heat Up Your Summer!

It may be too darn hot, but all of the calor (calor!) means that summertime has arrived! Before the summer ends, BroadwayWorld wants you to bust out all over and have those simple joys where the livin' is easy.

Below, we've rounded up 40 Broadway songs to take your summer to the next level. Enjoy showtunes about soaking up the sun, basking in the heat, leaving for vacation, enjoying the beach, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song about summer stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Throwback to the 1940s, the 1950s, the 1960s, the 1970s, the 1980s, the 1990s and the 2000s with our decades series. Plus, check out our favorite Broadway overtures, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales! Plus, celebrate Springtime and turn up your Pride!