Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: 50 Showtunes for Game Day

Not a sports person? Celebrate game day the Broad-way!

Feb. 11, 2023  

It's Super Bowl weekend! Doing your best to appear interested in the big game? Need a playlist to get you to the next commercial break? Check out 50 showtunes about baseball, basketball, football and well... all of the sports.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Damn Yankees, The Full Monty, Bring It On, Ragtime, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Lysistrata Jones, High School Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, Bend It Like Beckham, Rocky, Smash, Falsettos, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway sports song stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, bundle up for winter andd celebrate Black History Month!


