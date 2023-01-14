Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: 25 Showtunes to Chill Out This Winter

Chill out with songs from Frozen, Camelot, The Secret Garden, Anastasia and more!

Jan. 14, 2023  

2023 has begun and winter has officially arrived. As the temperatures drop and the winds of winter howl, have your very own Broadway snow day with these 25 songs that celebrate snow, ice, and all things winter!

Enjoy songs from musicals like Camelot, The Secret Garden, Frozen, Carousel, The Visit, Anastasia, White Christmas, Grey Gardens, Holiday Inn, The Fantasticks, Ragtime, and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune about winter you love the most!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, jam to the musicals of 2022 and have a Broadway workout!

