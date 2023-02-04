Broadway Jukebox: Songs for Black History Month

Black History Month is here, and while the music of Black theatre-makers and performers can (and should) be celebrated all year long, what better time to study up? Today, we're bringing you the soundtrack of your month- full of songs written and performed by some of Broadway's most prolific Black artists.

Enjoy songs from musicals like Ragtime, Ain't Misbehavin', Memphis, Motown, Caroline, Or Change, Dreamgirls, The Color Purple, Showboat, Fela!, Jelly's Last Jam, Raisin, Hamilton, The Lion King, The Wiz and so many more!