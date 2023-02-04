Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: Songs for Black History Month

Look no further for your Broadway soundtrack of February 2023.

Feb. 04, 2023  

Black History Month is here, and while the music of Black theatre-makers and performers can (and should) be celebrated all year long, what better time to study up? Today, we're bringing you the soundtrack of your month- full of songs written and performed by some of Broadway's most prolific Black artists.

Enjoy songs from musicals like Ragtime, Ain't Misbehavin', Memphis, Motown, Caroline, Or Change, Dreamgirls, The Color Purple, Showboat, Fela!, Jelly's Last Jam, Raisin, Hamilton, The Lion King, The Wiz and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune celebrating Black History Month you love the most!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, jam to the musicals of 2022 and bundle up for winter!


