Brief 2/5: HANGMEN Opens at Atlantic Theater Company, Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala, and More!

1) VIDEO: Watch the All New TV Spot for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT, Set to Air During the Super Bowl

by Stage Tube - February 04, 2018

NBC has released an all new TV spot for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT, airing on Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018. The promo is set to air during the Super Bowl tonight, February 4, 2018. Watch the video below!. (more...)

2) Words Fail As We Say Goodbye to Noah Galvin Who Plays His Final Performance in DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tonight

by Stephanie Wild - February 04, 2018

Noah Galvin plays his final performance in the title role in Dear Evan Hansen tonight, February 4. The Real O'Neals alum made his Broadway debut with this role on November 21, 2017. He was the first actor to take on the role after Ben Platt left the show.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Mandy Gonzalez Performs at Adelphi University

by Stage Tube - February 04, 2018

Mandy Gonzalez performed at Adelphi University on February 2. The performance featured choirs from Adelphi University and Garden City High School. She posted a video on YouTube of inside warmups, rehearsals, and the performance. Watch the video below!. (more...)

4) BWW's On This Day - February 4, 2018

by - February 04, 2018

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 4 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events! . (more...)

5) Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes FALSETTOS and INTO THE WOODS Star Chip Zien

by Behind the Curtain - February 04, 2018

It Takes Two...well, almost two...... glorious hours to look back on the career of Broadway's favorite neurotic, Chip Zien. One of entertainment's most recognizable character actors sits down with Rob and Kevin to discuss his collaborations with Stephen Sondheim, Bill Finn, James Lapine, and what it was like to create such roles as FALSETTOS Marvin and Dr. Mendel, and INTO THE WOODS' The Baker.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-The U.S. premiere of Royal Court's HANGMEN opens tonight at Atlantic Theater!

-Annaleigh Ashford, Mandy Patinkin, Phillipa Soo and more appear at the Williamstown Theatre Festival's 2018 Gala tonight!

-CAROLINA RISING, the finale show in the TRU Voices New Musicals Reading Series, performs tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive photos from the New York Pops' HEART AND SOUL concert, featuring James Monroe Iglehart and Capathia Jenkins!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

More photos here.

What we're geeking out over: Watch Broadway's Leslie Odom, Jr. perform "America the Beautiful" at the Super Bowl!

What we're watching: Watch Timothee Chalamet talk about the roles he lost to Ansel Elgort in High School!

Social Butterfly: Check out this video of Jessica Vosk performing "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" with Matthew Morrison at Feinstein's/54 Below! The video was shared to the venue's Facebook page, and you can see more videos from Vosk's show here.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Darren Criss, who turns 30 today!

Image courtesy of NBC

Darren Criss is an American actor, singer and songwriter. One of the founding members and co-owners of StarKid Productions, a musical theater company based in Chicago, Criss first garnered attention playing the lead role of Harry Potter in, and writing most of the music and lyrics for, StarKid's musical production of A Very Potter Musical. The theater troupe made Billboard history when their original album, Me and My Dick, became the first charting student-produced musical recording, debuting at number eleven on the Top Cast Albums chart in 2010. Criss has also starred on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. In 2015, Criss co-founded Elsie Fest which is touted as "New York City's first outdoor music festival celebrating tunes from the stage and screen."

Criss is best known for his portrayal of Blaine Anderson on the Fox musical comedy-drama series Glee. As the lead vocalist of Glee's Dalton Academy Warblers, Criss' first number, a cover version of "Teenage Dream", became the fastest-selling Glee single, reached number eight on the Billboard Hot 100, and was certified gold in the US. The Warblers have sold over 1.3 million tracks, and the soundtrack album, Glee: The Music Presents the Warblers(2011), peaked at number two on the US Billboard 200. He was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2015 for writing the song "This Time" for the Glee finale.

In March 2017, Criss debuted his indie pop band Computer Games along with his brother Chuck Criss. Their first album, Lost Boys Life EP features 4 songs written by the duo. The lead single "Every Single Night" debuted at #2 on Billboard's "Hot Singles".In December 2017, Criss released a 5-track solo EP titled Homework. The EP debuted #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart and #7 on Billboard's Independent Albums Chart.

In addition to his music endeavors, Criss starred in the second installment of Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story, The Assassination of Gianni Versace in 2018. His performance as serial killer Andrew Cunanan received acclaim from critics. Other feature credits include the feature film comedy Girl Most Likely, American Horror Story, Web Therapy, and Eastwick.

