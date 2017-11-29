Annaleigh Ashford, Mandy Patinkin, Phillipa Soo and More to Appear at Williamstown Theatre Festival's 2018 Gala

Williamstown Theatre Festival has announced that the annual WTF Gala will be held this year at Tao Downtown in New York City (492 9th Ave, New York, NY 10018) on Monday, February 5, 2018 at 6:30 PM.

Honoring WTF Trustee Gary Levine, who was Managing Director of the Festival in the Eighties and is now President of Programming at SHOWTIME, the evening will include cocktails and dinner, along with special appearances or performances by Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park With George, Kinky Boots), James Naughton (Chicago, WTF's The Chekov Cycle), Mandy Patinkin ("Homeland", WTF's An Enemy of the People), Emmy Rossum ("Shameless", WTF's Romeo and Juliet), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, WTFs When You're Here), and more.

The event is produced with generous support from Jessica & Matthew Harris, Showtime Networks Inc., and Viacom Inc.

The 2018 Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala Committee includes the following friends of Gary Levine and passionate advocates of the Festival: Saheem Ali, Jayne Atkinson & Michel Gill, Hank Azaria, Becky Ann Baker & Dylan Baker, Jennifer Beals, Kevin Beggs, Peter Benedek, Lewis Black, Joshua Boone, Kate Burton, Sheila Callaghan, Lawrence Cane, Ilene Chaiken, Ted Chervin, Joe Cohen, Sara Colleton, Trip Cullman, Blythe Danner, Edie Falco, Halley Feiffer, Joe & Tracy Finnegan, Shana Fisher & Jonathan Glick, Tom Fontana, Jeff Frost, ALEX GANSA & Lauren White, Ana Gasteyer, Chrystina Geagan-Parks & James R. Parks, Bob Gersh, Paul Giamatti, Daniel Goldfarb, Howard & Cami Gordon, Mark Gordon, Robert Greenblatt, Matt & Jessica Harris, Jessica Hecht, Winnie Holzman, Craig Hunegs, David Henry Hwang, Pearlena Igbokwe, Kristen Johanson & Tom Green, Jane Kaczmarek, Anne Kauffman, Jason Kim, Brian Koppelman, Steven Levenson, David Levien, Laura Linney, John Logan & Tommy Tonge, Matthew Lopez, Martyna Majok, Rhon & James Manigault-Bryant, Gary Marsh, Jennifer Mascarenhas & Wade Davis, Audra McDonald & Will Swenson, S. Epatha Merkerson, Alfred Molina, Dominique Morisseau, Anne & Josh Morris, Jane Musky & Tony Goldwyn, Bob & Debbie Myman, Lila Neugebauer, David & Andrea Nevins, Katherine & Bo Peabody, Mark Pedowitz, Annie & Nick Pell, Clyde Phillips & Jane Lancellotti, David Hyde Pierce, Zhenya Pomerantsev & James Waldinger, Lonny Price, Condola Rashad, John Ridley, Harrison David Rivers, Rick Rosen & Orly Adelson, Peter Roth, Sarah Ruhl, Olivia Sabine, Bert Salke, Josh Sapan & Ann Foley, Liev Schreiber, Caren Pasquale Seckler & Mike Seckler, Kyra Sedgwick & Kevin Bacon, Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski, Anna Deavere Smith, Courtney Smith & Graham Duncan, Phillipa Soo & Steven Pasquale, David Stapf, K.T. Sullivan, Rebecca Taichman, Banks Tarver, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Lucy Thurber & Jenna Worsham, Alex Timbers, Marisa Tomei, Sarah Treem, Alex Volckhausen, Lena Waithe, Sharr White, and Bess Wohl.

To support Williamstown Theatre Festival and purchase tickets to the 2018 Gala, visit wtfestival.org or call 212 395 9090 x110.

Under Artistic Director Mandy Greenfield, Williamstown Theatre Festival, recipient of the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, creates renowned productions of both world premiere plays as well as revivals of some of the great works of the Western theatrical canon. Since 1955, Williamstown Theatre Festival has brought together gifted emerging theatre artists with our country's finest theatre professionals to produce a vibrant summer season in the Berkshires, while simultaneously running one of the country's top training and professional development programs. In 2015, the Festival launched a New Play Commissioning Program as well as COMMUNITY WORKS, which unites professional theatre artists with Berkshire residents to create new work. Playwrights under commission include Fernanda Coppel, Halley Feiffer, Matthew Lopez, Jiehae Park, Benjamin Scheuer and Lucy Thurber. Additionally, each summer the Festival produces an array of unique cultural events including family-friendly theatre, Late-Night Cabarets, music concerts and comedy. The artists and productions shaped at the Festival each summer fill theatres in New York, around the country and abroad.

