Photo Coverage: The New York Pops Presents HEART AND SOUL, Featuring James Monroe Iglehart and Capathia Jenkins
The New York Pops and Music Director Steven Reineke were joined by Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (currently appearing as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton, and previously seen as the Genie in Aladdin and Bobby in Memphis) and Broadway regular Capathia Jenkins (Medda in Newsies, as well as appearances in Caroline, Or Change for Heart and Soul on Friday, February 2 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.
The concert featured songs re-imagined for a full symphony orchestra such as "I'm Gonna Make You Love Me," "Let's Stay Together," and "Ordinary People," made famous by an honor roll of R&B legends including Al Green, Aretha Franklin, John Legend, and more.
BroadwayWorld attended the concert and you can check out photos below!
The New York Pops' 2017-18 season also includes The Best of Hollywood: Blockbuster Film Scores on Friday, March 9 at 8:00 p.m.; and the orchestra's 35th Birthday Gala on Monday, April 30 at 7:00 p.m.paying tribute to Alan Menken's contributions to stage and screen.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
