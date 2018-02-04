VIDEO: Timothee Chalamet Lost Roles to Ansel Elgort in High School

On the Golden Globes red carpet, Timothee Chalamet and Ansel Elgort debated who was more popular in school. Chalamet claims that he auditioned for Guys and Dolls and Hairspray and didn't get in, while Elgort got the leads.

Watch the video below!

Chalamet started his acting career in short films before appearing in the television series Homeland. He made his feature film debut in Jason Reitman's drama Men, Women & Children (2014) and appeared in Christopher Nolan's science fiction film Interstellar (2014).

In 2017, he gained wider recognition for his supporting roles in Greta Gerwig's directorial debut Lady Bird and Scott Cooper's Western Hostiles, and for his lead role in Luca Guadagnino's romance Call Me by Your Name. The latter earned him nominations for the Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and BAFTA Award for Best Actor. He is the third youngest nominee ever for the Academy Award for Best Actor and the youngest nominee since 1939.

On stage, Chalamet has starred in John Patrick Shanley's autobiographical play Prodigal Son, for which he was nominated for the Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance and won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play.

Ansel Algort is an American actor, singer and DJ (under the name Ansølo). As a film actor, he played Tommy Ross in the horror film Carrie (2013), Caleb Prior in The Divergent Series franchise, Augustus Waters in the romantic teen drama The Fault in Our Stars (2014), and the title character in Edgar Wright's action thriller Baby Driver (2017), for which he received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

Related Articles