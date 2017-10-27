Royal Court's HANGMEN Casts U.S. Premiere at Atlantic Theater

Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for the US premiere of the Olivier Award-winning Royal Court Theatre production of Hangmen, written by Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh and directed by Olivier Award nominee Matthew Dunster.

Hangmen will feature Mark Addy ("Game of Thrones," The Full Monty), Owen Campbell (As You Are), Billy Carter (Shining City), Maxwell Caulfield (An Inspector Calls), Johnny Flynn ("Lovesick," Jerusalem on the West End), Gaby French (Off-Broadway debut), Gilles Geary (Off-Broadway debut), Richard Hollis (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), John Horton (The Language Archive, Amadeus), David Lansbury (War Horse, Michael Clayton), Sally Rogers (Blue Heart at BAM, "The Bill"), and Reece Shearsmith (High Rise, "The League of Gentlemen").

Johnny Flynn, Sally Rogers, and Reece Shearsmith appeared in the original London cast of Hangmen at the Royal Court.

In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry (Addy) is something of a local celebrity. But what's the second-best hangman in England to do on the day they've abolished hanging? Amongst the cub reporters and pub regulars dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, his old assistant Syd (Shearsmith) and the peculiar Mooney (Flynn) lurk with very different motives for their visit.

Hangmen begins previews Thursday, January 18th and will open Monday, February 5th for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 4th, 2018 Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Following Hangmen's sell-out run at London's Royal Court Theatre and subsequent transfer to the West End, Olivier and Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh (Atlantic/Broadway's The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, The Cripple of Inishmaan) returns to Atlantic with his first US premiere in 8 years.

Director Matthew Dunster (Liberian Girl, Children's Children) makes his Atlantic Theater Company and US debut with Hangmen, having previously staged the Olivier Award-winning production at The Royal Court Theatre and the Wyndham's Theatre. Also a playwright and actor, Dunster's work has been seen on the stages of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Shakespeare's Globe, Royal Exchange Manchester, and National Theatre Wales.

Mark Addy received a Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in The Full Monty and recently starred in "Game of Thrones" as Robert Baratheon. Owen Campbell was last seen on the New York stage in Playwrights Horizons' Indian Summer and starred in As You Are, which took the US Dramatic Special Jury Award at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. Billy Carter has appeared on stage opposite Matthew Broderick in Shining City and on Broadway in A Moon for the Misbegotten. Theatre World Award winner Maxwell Caulfield has been seen on screen in Grease 2 and cult classics The Real Blonde and Empire Records, as well as on Broadway in An Inspector Calls and Chicago. In addition to fronting the band Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit, Olivier Award nominee Johnny Flynn can currently be seen in the Netflix series "Lovesick" and as a young Albert Einstein in National Geographic's "Genius." Gaby French makes her Off-Broadway debut in Hangmen, following roles in Scarlett and Valhalla in London. A recent graduate of Juilliard, Gilles Geary is also making his Off-Broadway debut. Richard Hollis was recently seen in the Tony Award-winning production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and in "Believe" on NBC. John Horton's stage career has spanned five decades, encompassing not only Broadway revivals of Anything Goes and Kiss Me, Katebut also playing Antonio Salieri in Amadeus. In addition to appearances on Broadway in War Horse and Hedda Gabler opposite Kate Burton, David Lansbury has been seen on screen in Michael Clayton and Scent of a Woman. Sally Rogers returns to the New York stage after appearing in Out of Joint's Blue Heart at BAM, her fourth production with Out of Joint. Best known as part of the award-winning comedy team behind "The League of Gentlemen," Reece Shearsmith has appeared on screen in High Rise and in Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright's The World's End.

Hangmen will feature scenic and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, dialects by Stephen Gabis, fight choreography by J. David Brimmer, UK casting by Amy Ball, CDG, and US casting by Telsey+Company; Adam Caldwell, CSA; Will Cantler, CSA; Karyn Casl, CSA.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Mark Addy (Harry) studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and began his career on television, appearing in award-winning comedies such as "The Thin Blue Line." He has since gone on to work on the US hit television series "Still Standing" and Anand Tucker's critically acclaimed "Red Riding: 1983." Mark has appeared in HBO's "Game of Thrones" alongside Sean Bean. His most recent television credits include "Trollied" for Sky1, BBC's "Atlantis" and "New Blood," and ITV's "Jericho." Recent TV credits include BBC's "Young Hyacinth." In 1997, he starred in The Full Monty, which led to a BAFTA nomination and a Screen Actors Guild Award. He also starred in The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, alongside Michael Keaton in Jack Frost, with Chris Rock in Down to Earth and with Heath Ledger in The Order and A Knight's Tale. Credits also include Gurinder Chadha's It's a Wonderful Afterlife and Barney's Version, in which he stars opposite Dustin Hoffman and Paul Giamatti. Mark also appeared as Friar Tuck in Ridley Scott's Robin Hood. Recent film credits include The More You Ignore Me, directed by Keith English.

Owen Campbell (Clegg) was last on stage in Playwrights Horizons' production ofIndian Summer. He has been in numerous films and television shows, including As You Are (Special Jury Award, Sundance 2016), as well as "Boardwalk Empire" (HBO) and "The Americans" (FX). He is a founding member of the Zoo City Art Collective.

Billy Carter (Charlie). Broadway: A Moon for the Misbegotten with Kevin Spacey (Brooks Atkinson). Off-Broadway: Shining City opposite Matthew Broderick, Port Authority, The Weir (Irish Rep), The 39 Steps (Union Square Theater), and All That Fallwith Michael Gambon (59 E 59). West End: I Can't Sing! (London Palladium), Birdsong(Harold Pinter Theatre), Macbeth (Queens), Eastward Hoe!, The Malcontent, The Island Princess, and The Roman Actor (Gielgud Theatre / Royal Shakespeare Company). Other London: The Revengers Tragedy, Translations (Royal National Theatre), Wig Out!, Bruises (Royal Court), Macbeth (Almeida), My Boy Jack, Observe the Sons of Ulster (Hampstead), Comedians (Lyric Hammersmith), Someone Who'll Watch Over Me (Southwark; Best Actor Off-West End Awards), The Soldiers Song, (Theater Royal, East 15), and I'll Be the Devil (Tricycle / RSC). Regional UK:Aristocrats (Chichester), Dealers Choice (West Yorkshire Theater), Sergeant Musgrave's Dance (Oxford Stage Company), Kes! (York), and Assassins (Sheffield). Television: "TURN: Washington Spies" (AMC), Thomas Andrews in "Titanic: Blood and Steel" opposite Derek Jacobi (Starz / Amazon), "Sons of Liberty" (History), "I Fought the Law," "The Gist," "Holby City," "Casualty," "Common As Muck," "The Fitz," "Small Island," "Perfect Day" (BBC), "Murder Investigation Team," "Primeval," "Soldier Soldier" (ITV), "Fair City" (RTE). Film: Festival (Film4 / Pathe), Up on the Roof (Granada Films).

Maxwell Caulfield (Pierrepoint) began his acting career in the summer of 1978 at the present day New York Theatre Workshop. He next earned a Theatre World Award for British import Class Enemy, which was shortly followed by the title role in the celebrated revival of Entertaining Mr. Sloane at Cherry Lane. He starred in Grease 2 opposite a then-unknown Michelle Pfeiffer, then Salonika at the Public, starring Jessica Tandy, followed by time ABC's "The Colbys" as Charlton Heston's wayward son. Among his cult film roles: The Boys Next Door, Empire Records, and Tom Di Cillo's satire The Real Blonde, in which Maxwell portrayed the narcissistic soap opera actor and part-time waiter Bob. He has worked for both The New Group in My Night with Regas well as MTC in Charles Busch's Our Leading Lady. On Broadway he appeared in the Tony-winning production of An Inspector Calls and had a brief engagement as Billy Flynn in Chicago after a highly successful run in the West End production. Of late he has toured the UK in major productions of Guys and Dolls, Singin' in the Rain, and Bedroom Farce with his wife of over three decades Juliet Mills, whom he first met when director Jack Hofsiss cast them together in his much-lauded production of The Elephant Man.

Johnny Flynn (Mooney) is an actor, composer and songwriter. Johnny has worked extensively across film, television and theatre, and is currently shooting a lead role in ITV's upcoming adaption of Vanity Fair. He most recently starred in "Genius" (National Geographic) as the young Albert Einstein to Geoffrey Rush's older portrayal. Johnny plays leading role Dylan in "Lovesick," the first two series of which are currently streaming on Netflix with a third in production. Further television credits include "Brotherhood" (Big Talk / Comedy Central), "The Nightmare World of HG Wells" (Clerkenwell Films) and "Detectorists" (Channel X / BBC4). Johnny's most recent film credit, Beast, premiered at the London Film Festival this year to critical acclaim. He has also starred in Love Is Thicker than Water, Clouds of Sils Maria opposite Kristin Stewart and Chloe Moretz, and Song One with Anne Hathaway. Johnny was nominated for 'London Newcomer of the Year' at the What's On Stage Awards (2012) for his performance in The Heretic (Royal Court) and went on to gain an Olivier Award nomination for Jerusalem. Further credits include The Low Road (Royal Court) and Richard III / Twelfth Night (Globe / West End). Johnny's latest theatre appearance was in Martin McDonagh's hit Hangmen, originating at the Royal Court and later transferring to the West End. He is thrilled to be reprising his role of Mooney at Atlantic. He has released four studio albums with his band Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit, the most recent being Sillion (2017).

Gaby French (Shirley) graduated last year from the acclaimed British acting school ALRA, winning the coveted Laurence Olivier Bursary Award during her time there. Before graduating, Gaby won a leading role in the new play Scarlett, which premiered at Hampstead Theatre in London prior to a run at Theatre Clwyd. She also appeared inValhalla by Paul Murphy and directed by Jo McInnes at Theatre 503, a venue that specializes in ground-breaking plays, and gives a home to new writers.

Gilles Geary (Hennessy) is a recent graduate from the Juilliard School of Drama.

Richard Hollis (Bill). Broadway: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Off-Broadway: Muswell Hill (Barrow Group). Regional: Taking Steps (Barrington Stage), Bedroom Farce (Huntington), Twelfth Night (Centerstage), Stones in his Pockets(Hudson Stage), Hit-Lit (Queens Theatre), Present Laughter (Two River), The Illusion(Triad Stage), Sisters Rosensweig (Capital Rep), Romeo and Juliet, The Real Thing, Amadeus (Northern Stage). National Theatre, London: Coast of Utopia, His Girl Friday, Tartuffe, The Wonders of Sex and The Country Doctor. Other London Theatre includesDiana of Dobsons, The Skin Game, The Years Between and Factors Unforeseen(Orange Tree Theatre), Torn (Arcola), and State of Innocence (Theatre 503). Film and television includes Dark Shadows, Believe, and the original BBC series of "The Office," as well as "Waking the Dead," "Eastenders," "Shakespeare's Happy Endings," and "Silent Witness."

John Horton (Arthur). Broadway: Anything Goes; A Touch of the Poet; Noises Off; Kiss Me, Kate; Moby Dick; Photo Finish; Otherwise Engaged; Spokesong; Bedroom Farce; Amadeus; The Homecoming; London Assurance; Golden Child; and Lettice and Lovage (National Tour). Off-Broadway: Allegro and Damn Yankees (Encores!), The Language Archive, Engaged, The Rear Column, Close of Play. Regional: Quartermaine's Terms (Williamstown), Trying (Walnut St. Philadelphia), Heartbreak House (BTF), Racing Demon (Guthrie), The Circle (Westport). Film: The Shawshank Redemption, Thinner, Donnie Brasco. TV: "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "The Good Wife," "Person of Interest," "Madam Secretary." As narrator in concert and recordings with Igor Stravinsky, Glenn Gould, and the Juilliard String Quartet.

David Lansbury (Fry). Broadway credits: War Horse, Hedda Gabler, Major Barbara, The Heidi Chronicles. Off-Broadway credits include: Groundswell, The Hairy Ape, Defender of the Faith, Comedians, Pride's Crossing, Hapgood. Regional and other credits include: Henry IV, parts 1 and 2; Waiting for Godot; Cymbeline; Midsummer Night's Dream; A Doll's House; The Glass Menagerie; Jane Eyre and Julius Caesar. Films include: Michael Clayton, Valley Inn, Broadway's Finest, Macbeth in Manhattan, Scent of a Woman, Gas Food Lodging, From Other Worlds, A Stranger in the Kingdom, Gorillas in the Mist. Television: "Fringe," "Sex in the City," "Oz," "Law & Order," and "Truman." David is a member of The Actors Center.

Sally Rogers (Alice). Born in Cheshire and trained in London. New York theatre: Blue Heart (BAM/Out of Joint). London theatre: most recently The Good Canary directed by John Malkovich at the Rose Theatre; Hangmen (Royal Court, Wyndham's); The People are Friendly, Uganda, Killing the Cat, Our Country's Good (all Royal Court); Children's Children (Almeida); The Duchess of Malfi, Billy Liar, Murmuring Judges, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, Black Snow (all National Theatre); Rita Sue and Bob Too, A State Affair, Some Explicit Polaroids, Blue Heart (all Out of Joint). Other UK theatre: Blithe Spirit, Oliver Twist (Bristol Old Vic) and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Chester). Film and television credits include: "Cold Feet," "Siblings," "The Syndicate," "Little Britain," "Messiah," "Pepys," "The Lakes," "Murphy's Law," "Playing the Field," "Out of Hours," "The Bill," and "A Touch of Frost."

Reece Shearsmith (Syd). Theatre credits include The Dresser (Duke of York's), Hangmen (Royal Court), Absent Friends (Harold Pinter), Betty Blue Eyes (Novello), Ghost Stories (Duke of York's), Comedians (Lyric Hammersmith), The Common Pursuit(Menier Chocolate Factory), The Producers (Theatre Royal), As You Like It(Wyndams), Art (Whitehall), and A Local Show for Local People (Tour). Reece's television credits include "Inside Number 9" (Series 1, 2 & 3), "Galavant," "Doctor Who," "Stag," "Hunderby," Peter Kay's "Car Share," "Mid-Morning Matters with Alan Partridge," "Chasing Shadows," "The Widower," "An Adventure in Space and Time," "The Hollow Crown" (Henry IV, Part 2), "Bad Sugar," "Psychoville," "Eric & Ernie," "The Bear" (Chekhov Shorts), "The First Men in the Moon," "Coming Up," "New Tricks," "Christmas at the Riviera," "Ladies and Gentlemen," "Marple: Ordeal by Innocence," "The Abbey," "Max & Paddy's Road to Nowhere," "Catterick," "Tic," The League of Gentlemen," "Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased)," and "Spaced." Film credits include High Rise, A Field in England, The World's End, Burke & Hare, The Cottage, The League of Gentlemen's Apocalypse, Shaun of the Dead, and Birthday Girl. Awards include: Royal Television Society Award for Comedy Performance ("Inside Number 9"); British Comedy Awards for Best TV Comedy Drama and Best New TV Comedy ("Psychoville"); South Bank Show Award for Best Comedy, NME Award for Best Television Programme, BAFTA Award for Best Comedy, Golden Rose of Montreux, RTS Award for Best Entertainment, and Perrier Award ("The League of Gentlemen"); and Sony Silver Award ("On the Town with The League of Gentlemen").

Martin McDonagh (Playwright) is an award-winning writer/director. His latest film, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, will be released in 2017. Plays: The Beauty Queen of Leenane; A Skull in Connemara; The Lonesome West; The Lieutenant of Inishmore; The Cripple of Inishmaan; The Pillowman; A Behanding in Spokane; Hangmen. Screenplays: Barney Nenagh's Shotgun Circus; Suicide on Sixth Street. As writer/director: Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri; Seven Psychopaths; In Bruges; Six Shooter (short film).

Matthew Dunster (Director). Directing credits include: Hangmen, Liberian Girl (Royal Court), The Seagull, A Midsummer Night's Dream (Open Air Regent's Park), Love's Sacrifice (RSC), The Lightning Child, Arthur Darvill and Doctor Faustus (Shakespeare's Globe), The Love Girl & the Innocent, You Can Still Make a Killing (Southwark Playhouse), Mametz (National Theatre Wales), Before the Party (Almeida), A Sacred Flame (English Touring), Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (Royal Exchange Manchester), Mogadishu (Royal Exchange Manchester and Lyric Hammersmith), The Most Incredible Thing (Sadler's Wells), The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Royal & Derngate, Northanpton). Writing credits include: Children's Children (Almeida), You Can See the Hills (Royal Exchange Manchester), You Used To, Tell Me, The Glazier, The Bank, Two Clouds Over Eden. Writing for BBC R4: "Depth of Field" and "Poor Echo." Directing for R4: "Love and Money." He has collaborated as a writer with choreographer Jane Mason.

Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director) is an award-winning Off-Broadway theater dedicated to producing great plays simply and truthfully while utilizing an artistic ensemble. At Atlantic, we believe that the story of a play and the intent of its playwright are at the core of the creative process. The plays in our repertory, from both new and established playwrights, are boldly interpreted by today's finest theater artists and resonate with contemporary audiences. Alongside being an award-winning producing organization, we've also been teaching theater since our inception. The internationally-acclaimed Atlantic Acting School has the only conservatory program in the world that offers in-depth training in co-Founders David Mamet and William H. Macy's unique and influential approach to acting: Practical Aesthetics, the Atlantic Technique. Our school's mission is to ensure that each graduate masters the essential analytical and physical disciplines of acting and to empower every student with skills necessary for success in the profession. We also bring theater into the classroom through robust arts education initiatives that serve a record 4,200 public school students each year. Since its inception, Atlantic has produced more than 150 plays including Tony Award-winning productions of Spring Awakening (Steven Sater, Duncan Sheik) and The Beauty Queen of Leenane (Martin McDonagh); Pulitzer Prize recipient Between Riverside and Crazy (Stephen Adly Guirgis); New York Drama Critics' Circle winner for Best New Play The Night Alive (Conor McPherson); and Lucille Lortel, Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and New York Drama Critics' Circle Award-winning The Band's Visit (David Yazbek, Itamar Moses); among many others! Atlantic has garnered 12 Tony Awards, 24 Obie Awards, 21 Lucille Lortel Awards, 10 Drama Desk Awards, 8 Outer Critics Circle Awards, 4 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards, 3 Drama League Awards, 3 Theater World Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The Royal Court Theatre (Originating Theatre) is the writer's theatre. It is the leading force in world theatre for energetically cultivating writers - undiscovered, emerging and established. Through the writers, the Royal Court is at the forefront of creating restless, alert, provocative theatre about now. Over 120,000 people visit the Royal Court in Sloane Square, London, each year and many thousands more see their work elsewhere through transfers to the West End and New York, UK and international tours, digital platforms, residencies across London, and their site-specific work. The Royal Court's extensive development activity encompasses a diverse range of writers and artists and includes an ongoing programme of writers' attachments, readings, workshops and playwriting groups. Within the past sixty years, John Osborne, Samuel Beckett, Arnold Wesker, Ann Jellicoe, Howard Brenton, David Hare have started their careers at the Court. Many others including Caryl Churchill, Athol Fugard, Mark Ravenhill, Simon Stephens, debbie tucker green, Sarah Kane; and more recently, Lucy Kirkwood, Nick Payne, Penelope Skinner and Alistair McDowall, have followed. The Royal Court has produced many iconic plays from Laura Wade's Posh to Jez Butterwoth's Jerusalem and Martin McDonagh's Hangmen.

