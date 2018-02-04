VIDEO: Leslie Odom, Jr. Performs 'America The Beautiful' at the Super Bowl

Hamilton star Leslie Odom, Jr. sang America the Beautiful as part of the Super Bowl LII pregame festivities today. Watch the full performance below!

The game is being held at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN, between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Odom joins a list of celebrities who have performed America the Beautiful at Super Bowls past, including Vicki Carr, Ray Charles, Mary J. Blige, Marc Anthony, Alicia Keys, Faith Hill, Queen Latifah, Lea Michele and Jennifer Hudson.

Leslie Odom Jr. remains world-renowned for his Tony Award- and Grammy Award-winning turn as Aaron Burr in HAMILTON on Broadway. Odom Jr. starred in "Rent" at just 16 years old and kicked off a whirlwind acting career that saw him appear in Lucasfilm's 2012 "Red Tails" on the big screen as well as in high-profile recurring television roles on "Smash," "Person of Interest," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and many more. In 2015, his role in "Hamilton" earned him the Tony for Best Actor in a Musical and a Grammy as a principal singer on the cast album in the Best Musical Theater Album category. Working with producer Joseph Abate, he released his self-titled debut album, "Leslie Odom Jr." which bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Jazz Albums chart. Odom Jr. updated his 2016 holiday release "Simply Christmas" with an expanded deluxe edition, including four additional recordings for 2017. He will cap off the year starring in "Murder on the Orient Express" and will release a PBS Special and new album in 2018.

