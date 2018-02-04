Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes FALSETTOS and INTO THE WOODS Star Chip Zien

It Takes Two...well, almost two...... glorious hours to look back on the career of Broadway's favorite neurotic, Chip Zien. One of entertainment's most recognizable character actors sits down with Rob and Kevin to discuss his collaborations with Stephen Sondheim, Bill Finn, James Lapine, and what it was like to create such roles as FALSETTOS' Marvin and Dr. Mendel, and INTO THE WOODS' The Baker.

Chip pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how a lunch break from a shoe store led to his big break, what it was like meeting Bill Finn for the first time, and why he really wants to go to ComicCon!

Also, Chip shines the spotlight on Dustin Hoffman, Joanna Gleason, Mike Nichols, and Howard the Duck!

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

Find this and all previous episodes at www.behindthecurtainbroadwayslivinglegends.wordpress.com You can follow the show on Twitter and Instagram, and "Like" it on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

