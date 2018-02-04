VIDEOS: Jessica Vosk Sings CHESS, BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, and More at Feinstein's/54 Below

After finally getting all of the green out of her hairline from a year on the road as Elphaba in Wicked, Jessica Vosk returned to Feinstein's/54 Below February 1-3 with her all-new show Being Green. Written with her frequent collaborator/director Robbie Rozelle, Jessica will took fans on a musical tour of the hilarious highs and lows of starring in the musical phenomenon in an eclectic evening of songs, hilarity, and some very special guest stars.

Watch some video highlights from the show below!

"Nothing Compares 2 U"

"Nobody's Side" "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" "It All Fades Away" Vosk most recently recreated the role of Fruma Sarah in Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Her other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. Her other roles and credits include Anita in San Francisco Symphony's West Side Story; Encores! Merrily We Roll Along and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes; Roundabout's Death Takes a Holiday and She Loves Me. Vosk was featured in the new musical Kristina by ABBA at both Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall. Photo Credit: Chris Boccard

