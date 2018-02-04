VIDEO: Mandy Gonzalez Performs at Adelphi University

Mandy Gonzalez performed at Adelphi University on February 2. The performance featured choirs from Adelphi University and Garden City High School. Gonzalez posted a video on YouTube of inside warmups, rehearsals, and the performance. Watch the video below!

The video features the song "Starts Right Now," written by Bill Sherman and Zach Berkman.

Mandy Gonzalez is currently starring in the Broadway musical sensation Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler. She is also known for originating the role of Nina Rosario, in her brilliant performance in the Tony Award winning, Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway musical In the Heights, a role she originally created Off-Broadway at 37 Arts and which received a Drama Desk Award. She starred as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked, blowing the roof off of New York's Gershwin Theatre each night as she belted out signature song "Defying Gravity" and for which she was rewarded with a Broadway.com Award for "Best Replacement." Other Broadway roles include Princess Amneris in the Elton John and Tim Rice musical Aida and the Broadway show Lennon where she portrayed multiple roles including that of Beatles' icon John Lennon. Mandy made her Broadway debut in Jim Steinman's Dance of the Vampires starring opposite Michael Crawford. Mandy received an OBIE Award and overwhelming critical praise for her performance in the Off-Broadway production of Eli's Comin', directed by Diane Paulus and based on the music and lyrics of renowned singer-songwriter Laura Nyro.

Equally at home on the big and small screen, she has appeared in Across the Universe, directed by Julie Taymor; After, starring opposite Pablo Schreiber and Man on a Ledge, with Sam Worthington. Most recently, Mandy had a recurring role on the ABC drama thriller "Quantico." On Sunday evenings, television viewers can find her working at The White House on the CBS breakout hit "Madam Secretary." Mandy can be heard as the voice of Mei in Disney's Mulan 2. She performs concerts in prestigious venues across the U.S. and around the world.

