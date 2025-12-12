Meet the Cast of ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION, Now in Previews on Broadway

Eric Andre - Ensemble Broadway Debut! Andre is best known as the creator, host, and co-writer of the Adult Swim comedy series The Eric Andre Show, for which he won a 2024 Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series. An actor and comedian, Andre has been seen as Luci on the Netflix series Disenchantment and Stuart 'Rampage' Clarke in the Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries Ironheart. He's also provided the voice of Azizi in the remake of The Lion King. Other TV appearances include Abbott Elementary, Archer, 2 Broke Girls. He is also a musician, performing under the stage name Blarf.

Jim Gaffigan - Ensemble Jim Gaffigan returns to Broadway after his debut in That Championship Season in 2011. Gaffigan is known for his comedy that often addresses fatherhood, laziness, food, religion, and general observations. He is regarded as a "clean" comic, using little profanity in his routines, although he does use it from time to time. He has released several successful comedy specials, including Mr. Universe, Obsessed, Cinco, and Quality Time, all of which have received Grammy nominations. Gaffigan has written two books, Dad Is Fat and his most recent book Food: A Love Story. He co-created and starred in the TV Land series The Jim Gaffigan Show, based on his life. He collaborates extensively with his wife, actress Jeannie Gaffigan, with whom he has five children.

Abbi Jacobson - Ensemble Broadway Debut! Abbi Jacobson is an American comedian, actress, writer, producer, and illustrator. She co-created and co-starred in the Comedy Central series Broad City with Ilana Glazer, based on the web series of the same name. Her other roles include voicing Katie Mitchell in The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Nya in The Lego Ninjago Movie, and Princess Bean in the series Disenchantment, in addition to appearing in the live-action films Person to Person and 6 Balloons. She is a writer and co-creator of the Amazon Prime series A League of Their Own, in which she also stars as Carson Shaw, a baseball player in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Jacobson starred in her one woman show Off Broadway, Welcome to Camp, at the Upright Citizens Brigade.

Jon Stewart - Ensemble Broadway Debut! Jon Stewart is a renowned comedian, writer, political commentator, actor, and television host, best known for his long-running show The Daily Show that offers a satirical look at world events. For his work in the entertainment world, he is the winner of 24 Primetime Emmy Awards, 2 Grammy Awards, and 5 Peabody Awards. He was also honored with the Bronze Medallion in 2019, and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2022. Stewart started off as a stand-up comic and has become an international star, known for hosting two Academy Awards ceremonies and for his sustained advocacy for 9/11 first responders. After leaving the Daily Show (before his 2024 return), Stewart used his celebrity and voice in helping to pass the permanent authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act. He continued using his platform as an advocate for veterans by being instrumental in helping pass the Honoring our PACT Act of 2022, which expands healthcare access and funding to veterans exposed to toxic substances during their service including burn pits. He has authored three books and often appears as himself in TV shows and movies, like Evan Almighty, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Simpsons, and more.

Ben Schwartz - Ensemble Broadway Debut! Ben Schwartz is an actor and comedian, best known for his recurring role as Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, his starring role as Clyde Oberholt on the Showtime series House of Lies, and his voice roles as Randy Cunningham in Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja, Dewey Duck in DuckTales, Leonardo in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Sonic the Hedgehog in the eponymous film series. He also appeared many times in the CollegeHumor web series Jake and Amir. Other films includes roles in Peep World; Everybody's Fine; The Other Guys; Transformers: Age of Extinction; The Walk; This Is Where I Leave You; Standing Up, Falling Down; and Flora & Ulysses. On television, he has starred in the Netflix comedy series Space Force and the Apple TV+ murder mystery comedy series The Afterparty.

Wayne Brady - Ensemble Multiple Emmy Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated Wayne Brady has made his mark on stage and screen as an actor, producer, singer, dancer, songwriter, and television personality. A true multi-hyphenate, Brady’s career path and personal life journey have helped him see the world in a unique way. His aspirations have always gone beyond solely starring in various entertainment projects, and under his Makin’ It Up Productions banner, he’s set out to create new content across different platforms that showcase innovation and inclusivity in fun and powerful ways. A five-time Emmy winner (the first to win Daytime and Primetime awards in two consecutive years), Brady has an impressive TV resume including Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The Masked Singer, Dancing With The Stars, Black Lightning, The Good Fight, and Showtime’s American Gigolo– each spotlighting different aspects of his immense talent. In addition to being a force in front of the camera, Brady is heavily active behind the scenes wearing the hats of host & executive producer for Let’s Make A Deal, Game of Talents, and Comedy IQ, which he also co-created. All of this follows on the heels of the success of his award-winning daytime talk show The Wayne Brady Show. Long an accomplished singer and performer, Brady’s musical acumen has always been a personal passion and he used that as fuel to help win the second season of The Masked Singer. Off his victory, Brady dropped a brand-new original single, entitled “Flirtin’ w/ Forever,” which quickly climbed the streaming charts, as well as an accompanying music video. This follows the success of his debut album which was headlined by a version of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” which earned him a Grammy Award nomination in the Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance category. Brady has also triumphed onstage starting with his Broadway debut starring as legal showman Billy Flynn in the long-running hit musical, Chicago. Soon after Brady starred as the ground-breaking character Lola in Kinky Boots, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Best Musical, with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein. Brady would later assume his biggest theatrical role to date headlining as Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning juggernaut Hamilton. Brady returned to Broadway as part of Freestyle Love Supreme working with the production team of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale. The unique show combines the fusion of hip hop, improv, and comedy which won it a special Tony Award for its innovation and contributions to the world of theater. Earlier this year he announced he will again partner with the Freestyle Love Supreme team as well as Speechless to create FLS+, a new company committed to making improv globally accessible. He recently appeared as the title role in The Wiz for the final two stops on the Nationa tour before transferring to Broadway. Brady’s career evolution has also expanded to TikTok, amassing a stellar following in a short period of time. Whether utilizing social media to raise awareness of important social issues or collaborating with his extended family, the medium has helped him continue to reach and interact with new fans in surprising and innovative ways. Wayne Brady currently resides in Los Angeles.

Cecily Strong - Ensemble Cecily Strong returns to Broadway after Celebrity Autograph. She is best known for her Emmy-nominated performance in Saturday Night Live, where she was a cast member for ten years. She is the longest-tenured female cast member in the show's history! Strong has a starring role on the Apple TV+ musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, which she also co-produced. Her other roles include voice work on The Awesomes, Ghostbusters, The Meddler, and The Female Brain. Strong also performed in the Off Broadway revival of Jane Wagner's one-woman play, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, which starred Lily Tomlin in 1985, and Brooklyn Laundry.

Mike Birbiglia - Ensemble Birbiglia is a comedian, storyteller, director and actor who has performed in front of audiences worldwide, from the Sydney Opera House to Broadway. His shows, "My Girlfriend's Boyfriend" and "Thank God for Jokes," were both filmed for Netflix. In addition to performing live, Mike is an author and filmmaker who wrote, directed and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don't Think Twice. Mike's book "Sleepwalk with Me and Other Painfully True Stories" was a New York Times bestseller and a finalist for the Thurber Prize for American Humor. As an actor, Mike has appeared on "Inside Amy Schumer," HBO's "Girls" and "Broad City," as well as in the films Trainwreck, The Fault in Our Stars and Popstar. He plays the role of Danny Pearson on "Orange Is the New Black" and Oscar Langstraat on Showtime's "Billions." He is a contributor to "This American Life" on public radio. In 2017, Mike was honored with the Kurt Vonnegut Award for humor. Broadway shows include The Old Man & The Pool, The New One and Thank God for Jokes.

Heidi Gardner - Ensemble Broadway Debut! Heidi is an actress, comedian, and writer and is most known for being a cast member for eight seasons on Saturday Night Live. Her memorable characters include Angel (Every Boxer's Girlfriend from Every Movie About Boxing Ever) and Crystal (Your Co-Worker Who is Extremely Busy Doing Seemingly Nothing). Other onscreen credits include her recurring role on Shrinking, Girls5Eva, Veep, The Other Two,, You, and voiceover roles for Leo and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Jason Mantzoukas - Ensemble Broadway Debut! Jason Mantzoukas is an American actor, comedian, writer and podcaster. He is best known for his recurring role as Rafi in the FX comedy series The League, and as one of the three co-hosts of the podcast How Did This Get Made? alongside Paul Scheer and June Diane Raphael. After beginning his career as an improv comedian, he has played several comedic roles in film and television. He appeared in the films The Dictator, The Long Dumb Road, Sleeping with Other People, They Came Together, Conception, and John Wick: Chapter 3. He has had recurring roles on three TV series created by Michael Schur: Parks and Recreation (as Dennis Feinstein), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (as Adrian Pimento), and The Good Place (as Derek Hofstetler). He voices the characters Jay Bilzerian in the Netflix animated series Big Mouth, Alex Dorpenberger in the HBO Max animated series Close Enough, Rex Splode in the Amazon Prime animated action series Invincible, and Jankom Pog in the Paramount+ animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.

Craig Robinson - Ensemble Broadway Debut! Craig Robinson is best known for portraying Darryl Philbin on The Office. Robinson frequently collaborates with Seth Rogen, including on the films Pineapple Express, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, This Is the End and Sausage Party. Other TV credits include Mr. Robot, The Cleveland Show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Hot Tub Time Machine, Get On Up,, An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn, and Dolemite Is My Name, as well as voicing characters in films such as Shrek Forever After,, The Bad Guys, and its sequel. He was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male for his performance in the film Morris from America.

Sarah Silverman - Ensemble Sarah Silverman (Book and Lyrics) is a two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer. Her special Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love is streaming on Max and the album is available on vinyl and all streaming platforms. She also continues to host her critically acclaimed weekly podcast, The Sarah Silverman Podcast, through Lemonada on all platforms. Sarah also appeared in Netflix’s Oscar-nominated Maestro, a biopic on the life of composer Leonard Bernstein, where she portrayed Bernstein’s sister Shirley. She also executive produced the short film Jack and Sam, which follows two Holocaust survivors who were miraculously reunited after 80 years, and are now spending the precious time they have left rekindling their friendship and educating others about the dangers of hatred. In Spring 2022, Sarah’s off-Broadway musical adaptation of her 2010 New York Times bestselling memoir The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee had a sold-out run with Atlantic Theater Company. She previously hosted TBS’ Stupid Pet Tricks, an expansion of the famous David Letterman late-night segment, and the Emmy & Writers Guild-nominated Hulu series I Love You, America. Sarah continues to lend her voice to several animated series, including Bob’s Burgers.

Nicholas Braun - Ensemble Broadway Debut! Nicholas Braun is an actor, writer, producer, and musician, best known for starring in HBO’s critically acclaimed and award-winning drama series “Succession.” Braun himself has earned three Emmy nominations and a Critics Choice nomination for his role as fan-favorite “Cousin Greg.” The show aired the fourth and final season in Spring 2023, subsequently winning an Emmy Award and Critics Choice Award for ‘Outstanding Drama Series’. Braun recently wrapped production on Ruben Ostlünd’s buzzy satire for A24, The Entertainment System is Down opposite Keanu Reeves, Kirsten Dunst and Daniel Brühl. He also stars in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios’ Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie alongside Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson, as well as A24’s upcoming Famous, alongside Zac Efron and Phoebe Dynevor, with Jody Hill directing. Braun just closed the acclaimed revival of Gruesome Playground, opposite Kara Young, at Off Broadway's Lucille Lortel Theatre. Prior to that, Braun appeared in Neon’s Splitsville directed by Michael Covino (The Climb), alongside Dakota Johnson and Adria Arjona. Braun also appeared as both Jim Henson and Andy Kaufman in the Sony Pictures' film, Saturday Night, directed by Jason Reitman and based on the true story of what happened behind the scenes leading up to the first broadcast of NBC's “Saturday Night Live.” Braun also starred in the controversial film Cat Person alongside Emilia Jones, which premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The psychological thriller is based on a viral short story from the New Yorker and revolves around a relationship between two unlikely individuals. Directed by Susanna Fogel, the film was released on Hulu in February 2024. Braun starred opposite Riley Keough and Colman Domingo in the A24 indie film Zola, which premiered to rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival. At the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, Braun was presented with the IMDb Star Meter Award, an award given to stars who are fan favorites on IMDb's Star Meter Chart. Additional previous film credits include A24’s Dream Scenario by Kristoffer Borgli, Warner Bros romantic comedy How to Be Single opposite Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson, Alison Brie, and Leslie Mann, Whitskey Tango Foxtrot opposite Tina Fey and Margot Robbie, MGM's remake of Poltergeist, Kyle Alvarez’s The Stanford Prison, Lionsgate’s comedy Date and Switch, Fox’s The Watch opposite Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Disney’s Sky High, and a fantastic breakthrough performance in Kevin Smith’s Red State, which premiered at Sundance. Outside of acting, Braun landed a record deal with Atlantic Records in which he released his single "Antibodies (Do You Have The)". He also features on two tracks on PHANTOMS' debut EP, “Broken Halo”, providing vocals on the title track and "Voyeur".

Ashley Park - Ensemble Ashley Park is best known for her portrayal of Mindy Chen on the Netflix comedy series Emily in Paris. She also originated the role of Gretchen Wieners in the Broadway musical Mean Girls, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Other theatre credits include Tuptim in the 2015 Broadway revival of The King and I, Mamma Mia, Sunday in the Park with George and MwE in Ars Nova's off-Broadway musical KPOP. She stars in Adele Lim's directorial debut, Joy Ride, and has had recurring roles in Beef and Only Murders in the Building.

Ray Romano - Ensemble Broadway Debut! Romano is best known for his role on the sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, for which he received an Emmy Award, and as the voice of Manny in the Ice Age film series. He created and starred in the TNT comedy-drama Men of a Certain Age. From 2012 to 2015, Romano had a recurring role as Hank Rizzoli, a love interest of Sarah Braverman in Parenthood. More recently, he co-starred in the series No Good Deed, the movie Fly Me to the Moon, the romantic comedy The Big Sick and he portrayed mob lawyer Bill Bufalino in Martin Scorsese's epic crime film The Irishman. Since 2017, Romano has portrayed Rick Moreweather in the comedy-drama series Get Shorty.

Ike Barinholtz - Ensemble Broadway Debut! Barinholtz is best known for his Emmy-nominated performance as Sal Saperstein in The Studio, as well as his various characters on MADtv. Other TV credits include The Mindy Project, The Afterparty, Eastbound and Downtown and various figures in History of the World, Part II. Select film credits include Disaster Movie, Neighbors, Sisters, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Suicide Squad, Snatched, The Hunt and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022). He co-wrote the action comedy film Central Intelligence, and directed, wrote, produced, and starred in the comedy film The Oath. Barinholtz won the inaugural primetime season of Celebrity Jeopardy!, winning $1,000,000 for charity, Pacific Clinics, and placed as a semifinalist in the Tournament of Champions. He also won Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, winning more money for charity. To date, Barinholtz is the thirteenth highest-earning game show contestant of all time, having accumulated $1,635,000 on his game show appearances.

Beck Bennett - Ensemble Broadway Debut! Beck Bennet is a writer/performer who is best known for his 8 seasons on Saturday Night Live. Other credits include. Bill & Ted Face the Music, Greener Grass Grass, Superman, Intramural, Unicorn, and Beside Still Waters. Before joining SNL, Beck was also known for the AT&T “It’s Not Complicated” commercials where he interviews children directed by Jorma Taccone.