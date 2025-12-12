 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 12, 2025- OH, MARY! To Welcome John Cameron Mitchell and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 12, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 12, 2025
Good morning, Broadway fans! We’ve rounded up another show-stopping set of stories to kick off your day. Big casting news broke yesterday as Sierra Boggess, Adam Jacobs, and Norm Lewis were announced for the world premiere of Monte Cristo at The York Theatre. Plus, go behind the scenes at Broadway’s Waiting For Godot with Eric Williams and Zaynn Arora. Magic is in the air as El Mago Pop announces a global stadium tour and a new partnership for the BroadwayWorld Europe Awards. And Disney fans, don’t miss Stitch’s surprise visit to Aladdin on Broadway! There's plenty more on tap, from Aaron Tveit's handy memorization tips courtesy of Lea Michele to a look back at Lindsay Mendez’s journey from Wicked to Merrily We Roll Along. Dive into all the latest and greatest from Broadway and beyond!

This Week's Call Sheet

Friday, December 12
All Out opens on Broadway

Sierra Boggess, Adam Jacobs & Norm Lewis To Star In MONTE CRISTO World Premiere

The York Theatre will present the world premiere of Monte Cristo, a new musical led by Sierra Boggess, Adam Jacobs, and Norm Lewis. The production features book and lyrics by Peter Kellogg and music by Stephen Weiner.
Eric Williams and Zaynn Arora Share Backstage Scoop From WAITING FOR GODOT

In this edition of Words From the Wings, Eric Williams and Zaynn Arora who share the role of 'A Boy' in Waiting For Godot on Broadway, take us backstage to share some of their favorite pre-show rituals, backstage moments, must-haves and more!
Video: El Mago Pop Will Launch Global Stadium Tour; Announces Partnership for BroadwayWorld Europe Awards

Antonio Díaz, “El Mago Pop”, the most successful illusionist the continent of Europe has ever produced and the highest grossing entertainer in Spain, announced that he will embark on a global stadium tour – the first illusionist in history to conquer this feat

Photo/Video: Stitch Makes Appearance at ALADDIN on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
As part of Disney's Holiday Magic Tour, Stitch brought an extra dose of surprise to audiences by making his debut during the curtain call of Aladdin on Broadway. Check out a photo and video from the moment here!. (more...)
Video: Aaron Tveit Shares Memorization Hack From Lea Michele
by Josh Sharpe
On Thursday, Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit, and Nicholas Christopher joined TODAY with Jenna & Friends to chat about the revival of Chess, now running Broadway's Imperial Theatre. Watch the full interview, where Tveit shared how Michele helped teach him a unique method for memorizing lines.  . (more...)

Video: Michael Greif Picks the Shows That Shaped Him
by Nicole Rosky
In this video, watch as director Michael Greif walks us through the aisles of the Drama Book Shop to tell us all about the plays and musicals that made him the artist he is today. Can you guess which classics he most adores?. (more...)

Video: Watch Audra McDonald, Joy Woods, & GYPSY Stars Perform Grammy Museum Concert
by Michael Major
Audra McDonald, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, and Kevin Csolak performed for the GRAMMY Museum's “A New York Evening Celebrating Gypsy” last week. The video features performances of 'Now All I Need Is the Girl,' 'If Mama Was Married,' and 'Some People.'. (more...)
 
Photos: Cheyenne Jackson Celebrates Carnegie Hall Debut
by Paul Scolieri
Cheyenne Jackson made his Carnegie Hall solo artist debut, followed by an after party at Thompson Central Park to celebrate his big night. Check out photos from the party here!. (more...)
Photos: Sheridan Smith and Romesh Ranganathan in WOMAN IN MIND
by Stephi Wild
All new production photos have been released of Sheridan Smith and Romesh Ranganathan in Alan Ayckbourn’s psychological comedy WOMAN IN MIND, which plays a strictly limited West End run at the Duke of York’s Theatre. Learn more here!. (more...)
Photos: THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD is Now Playing at the National Theatre
by Stephi Wild
The National Theatre has released a first look at the cast of The Playboy of the Western World. The cast includes Nicola Coughlan,  Éanna Hardwicke, and Siobhán McSweeney. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
 
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 12/11/2025; Jobs In Operations, Marketing and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 12/11/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Actors Fund Home Enters New Era With New Board Of Trustees And Honorary Council
by A.A. Cristi
The Actors Fund Home has entered a new phase of growth with its designation as a 501(c)(3) affiliate of the Entertainment Community Fund and the appointment of a newly formed Board of Trustees and Honorary Council.. (more...)    
Lily Allen Teases WEST END GIRL Stage Adaptation
by Josh Sharpe
Lily Allen may be bringing her new album to the stage. During an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the musician confirmed that a theatrical adaptation of 'West End Girl' is currently in development in London.. (more...)

Lindsay Mendez From Stage to Screen: WICKED to MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
by Josh Sharpe
Though the revival of Merrily We Roll Along ended its limited Broadway run in 2024, the show will live on in the form of the new filmed version, now in theaters. To celebrate the release of the hit Stephen Sondheim musical, we are taking a look back at the storied careers of its three leading stars, including Tony Award-winner Lindsay Mendez.. (more...)

John Cameron Mitchell Will Lead OH, MARY! on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Tony and Obie Award-winning actor, writer, and director John Cameron Mitchell will return to Broadway in the hit play Oh, Mary! for a limited 12-week engagement this winter. Learn more here!. (more...)

CRAZY RICH ASIANS Musical Workshop Held in New York City This Week
by Michael Major
A workshop for the musical adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians is being held in New York City this week. The stage version of Jon M. Chu's hit film is being worked on, with Helen J. Shen, Alyssa Fox, Jasmine Forsberg and more involved.. (more...)
Juan Carlos Will Return to STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW After Suffering Onstage Injury
by Stephi Wild
Juan Carlos, one of the original cast members of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, is set to return to the show after recovering from an injury he suffered on stage in June.. (more...)
Review: KENREX, The Other Palace
by Clementine Scott
An ominous small town tension, the lingering fear that something rotten lies beneath the wholesome community spirit, pervades KENREX, which transfers to London after an acclaimed Sheffield Theatres run.. (more...)
Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme to Livestream Holiday Show
by Josh Sharpe
BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon will host a global livestream of this year’s all-new iteration of “The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show” on December 23 at 7PM PST. Tickets to the livestream event are available now.. (more...)
Broadway League Report Shows Second-Highest Attendance During 2024-25 Season
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway League released its latest research analysis, “The Demographics of the Broadway Audience 2024-2025,' published on December 10. Learn more about the key findings here.. (more...)
ILP Theatrical Acquires Literary Interests of Playwright Marsha Norman
by Stephi Wild
The Theatrical division of International Literary Properties, the global company that invests in, acquires, and manages literary estates, has acquired the literary interests of Marsha Norman.. (more...)

PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL and More Nominated For WhatsOnStage Awards
by Stephi Wild
Nominations have been announced for the 26th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards. The announcement of the nominations marks the opening of the final voting stage. Learn more and check out the full list here!. (more...)

Happy Birthday To...

Cathy Rigby

 

 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Common sense may tell you
that the ending will be sad
And now's the time to break and run away
But what's the use of won'drin
if the ending will be sad?"

- Carousel

Videos