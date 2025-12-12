Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 12, 2025- OH, MARY! To Welcome John Cameron Mitchell and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 12, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! We’ve rounded up another show-stopping set of stories to kick off your day. Big casting news broke yesterday as Sierra Boggess, Adam Jacobs, and Norm Lewis were announced for the world premiere of Monte Cristo at The York Theatre. Plus, go behind the scenes at Broadway’s Waiting For Godot with Eric Williams and Zaynn Arora. Magic is in the air as El Mago Pop announces a global stadium tour and a new partnership for the BroadwayWorld Europe Awards. And Disney fans, don’t miss Stitch’s surprise visit to Aladdin on Broadway! There's plenty more on tap, from Aaron Tveit's handy memorization tips courtesy of Lea Michele to a look back at Lindsay Mendez’s journey from Wicked to Merrily We Roll Along. Dive into all the latest and greatest from Broadway and beyond!